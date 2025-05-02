Seek Bamboo’s Toilet Paper and Paper Towels Could Be Your Greenest Act Yet Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants on Earth. By Green Matters Staff Published May 2 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Seek Bamboo

Toilet paper and paper towels may not seem like eco-villains, but they quietly wreak havoc on our forests, waterways, septic systems, and carbon emissions. The U.S. alone uses over 36 billion rolls of toilet paper and 13 billion pounds of paper towels every year, most of it made from virgin wood pulp. That means entire trees are cut down just to be flushed or thrown away.

Article continues below advertisement

Enter Seek Bamboo, a brand proving that sustainable swaps can be just as soft, strong, and effective as their traditional counterparts, without the environmental cost.

Article continues below advertisement

By offering both bamboo toilet paper and bamboo paper towels, Seek Bamboo makes it easy to make two simple changes in your home that add up to a big difference for the planet.

Why Bamboo Makes Sense

Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing plants on Earth—it can shoot up three feet in just 24 hours, regenerates without replanting, and requires no pesticides. Compared to traditional tree-based paper products, bamboo uses far less water, doesn’t contribute to deforestation, and actually helps absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Seek Bamboo

That makes it one of the most sustainable materials available, and exactly why Seek Bamboo has chosen it for their full line of zero-waste bathroom and household essentials.

Article continues below advertisement

Seek’s Tree-Free Bamboo Toilet Paper

Soft, strong, and gentle on skin, Seek Bamboo’s toilet paper is made from 100% bamboo, shipped plastic-free, and completely biodegradable. Unlike conventional options, it’s fragrance-free, bleach-free, and dye-free, making it ideal for sensitive skin and septic systems.

And because bamboo regenerates so quickly, each roll represents a step away from deforestation and toward a more circular, sustainable future.

Article continues below advertisement

Bamboo Paper Towels: Reusable and Revolutionary

But Seek Bamboo didn’t stop at the bathroom. Their bamboo paper towels offer a smarter, more sustainable option for kitchens, cleaning, and everyday messes. Each sheet is reusable and machine-washable, meaning a single roll can replace dozens of traditional paper towel rolls over time. That means fewer trees cut down, fewer rolls in landfills, and far fewer trips to the store. It's a win-win-win—for you, your wallet, and the Earth.

Source: Seek Bamboo

Article continues below advertisement

Built Around a Zero-Waste Mission

At Seek Bamboo, sustainability is more than a buzzword—it’s the brand’s entire mission. Every product is plastic-free, every package is compostable or recyclable, and every order supports the company’s goal of helping more people make low-waste living a daily habit.

They also offer a flexible subscription option, so you’ll never run out of essentials again. With carbon-neutral shipping and a tree planted for every order, Seek Bamboo is committed to making their business a force for environmental good.

Article continues below advertisement

Small Swaps, Big Impact

Switching to bamboo toilet paper and paper towels might seem like a small act — but the numbers tell a different story. One household switching to bamboo toilet paper could save over 250 gallons of water and 1,000 pounds of wood pulp each year. Combine that with reusable bamboo paper towels that replace dozens of disposable rolls, and the impact adds up fast. With Seek Bamboo, those small daily habits become part of a much bigger solution.

Sustainable Can Still Be Stylish

Eco-friendly shouldn’t feel like a compromise—and with Seek Bamboo, it doesn’t. Their products are thoughtfully designed, high-performing, and made to fit seamlessly into your routine. Whether you're wiping down counters or stocking the bathroom, you’re making a better choice—for both your home and the planet.

Article continues below advertisement