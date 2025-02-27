How to Safely Wash an Electric Blanket: A Guide Always read the care instructions first before washing. By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 27 2025, 5:12 p.m. ET Source: Adam Winger/Unsplash

If you own an electric blanket, you are likely wondering about the proper way to clean it so that you can continue using it long-term throughout the winter season. Should an electric blanket be laundered, hand-washed, or spot-cleaned? Knowing the care instructions for your electric blanket is important.

Let's review how to safely wash an electric blanket so that you can keep your favorite winter bedding accessory clean and cozy. As always, be sure to refer to the product's labeled washing instructions on the inside tag — or on the manufacturer's website — in order to confirm that your cleaning methods comply with the recommended laundering approach.

Can you wash an electric blanket?

Yes, you can wash most electric blankets, but you must always check the product's care instructions first. As the appliance company Whirlpool notes, some electric blankets can safely be laundered in a machine, while others must be washed by hand.

Ultimately, you must protect the heating mechanism within the blanket, so different products will require various cleaning methods to preserve its function. That said, the steps below explain the process for washing an electric blanket in a machine — so long as the electric blanket's label says that it's machine washable.

Step 1: Review the label on your electric blanket.

Before you even enter the laundry room, you must review the washing instructions on the label of your electric blanket. Once you have familiarized yourself with how to properly clean the blanket, check to see if there are any additional details, such as water temperatures to avoid, heating and drying instructions, as well as the recommended washing machine cycle.

Step 2: Ensure the cord or internal power source is detached.

Before getting started, disconnect the electric blanket from any outlets, then remove any cords or devices from the inside of the blanket. If there is a power cord, controller to manage the heat settings, or any other electrical devices that are detachable, now is the time to remove them from the blanket. The manual for your electric device should specify what is detachable and what is permanent in the blanket and can be laundered.

Step 3: Spot clean the blanket before placing it in the washing machine.

As Whirlpool explains, this is an important step to make the rest of the washing process easier. If there is a stain, now is the time to pretreat it by wetting it and then rubbing a small amount of laundry soap on it. After about 20 minutes, softly pat the area with a wet cloth before gently rinsing the stain and wringing out any excess moisture. If fur from dogs or cats is on the blanket, now is the time to use a lint roller to remove it.

Step 4: Wash the blanket on the proper machine setting.

Of course, you should always refer to the care instructions first, but in general, electric blankets should be laundered on a delicate cycle. A gentle wash cycle is probably best for most machine-washable electric blankets. And as the Martha Stewart website attests, you should select your washing machine's delicate cycle, using cold water and a gentle laundry soap.

Step 5: Air dry your electric blanket.