Here's How Many Gallons of Water a Dishwasher Uses, If You're Looking to Conserve H2O

For so many of us, owning — or at least having access — to a dishwasher is a sign you've "made it." Or at least it shows you've made enough money to be able to own a machine that does this everyday tedious chore for you. Not only that, but now you can do whatever else you want while ensuring you still have squeaky-clean dishes.

And though the benefits of having a dishwasher are great, some people are concerned about their water consumption. How much water do dishwashers use per load?