Why Have People Become So Obsessed With "Burping" Their Homes? The Germans call the practice to burp one's house "Lüften." By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 21 2026, 2:37 p.m. ET

You've probably heard of burping a baby, and you may have heard of burping your leftovers (that's when you put the lid on your storage container and then lift a single corner while pressing down on the middle of the lid to let extra air out), but have you ever heard of burping your house? If you're active in certain corners of TikTok, the answer is probably yes, since house burping has become the topic of conversation among those looking to give their homes a refresh on the cheap.

What is the house burping trend that became popular many centuries ago in Germany? In the most basic terms, it's a way to air out your home, ushering out stale air and bringing in fresh air from outside, often in the winter months when you've kept your doors and windows closed tight against the cold. And while it may be something Germans have been doing for generations, the trend seems to be taking hold in the U.S. So, is it effective? Or are you actually wasting electricity?



What is the meaning behind house burping?

To burp one's house, a practice the Germans call Lüften, according to The Guardian, you simply have to open the windows for a designated amount of time each day. For the best results, you should choose windows across from one another to create a cross breeze, which will help push the stale air out and bring fresh air in. Fans of the process believe that the removal of that cooped-up air — which they say can be full of everything from unwanted moisture to allergens — can improve your health.

Not only that, but they believe that it helps with your home's maintenance as well by keeping mold at bay. And, they take it so seriously that it's often written into some German leases. However, housing experts say that it will take more than just a daily "burp" to keep mold from becoming a problem. According to Realtor, proper ventilation (like exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathroom) is key to keeping moisture from building up on walls and other surfaces where mold can easily take hold.

People are fans of house burping because of the health benefits.

On TikTok, house burping has become a bit of a wellness trend, which fans like TikToker @alyssajean23 say will help remove stale air, giving your indoor air quality an instant refresh. And the experts seem to agree with them. Back during the height of COVID, Germany's Chancellor told residents that Lüften could be “one of the cheapest and most effective ways” to stop the spread of the disease, according to The Guardian. In theory, opening your windows does seem like a good way to chase the germs away.

Burping your house means opening windows wide for short, intense periods (5-15 mins) to rapidly flush out stale, moist air, reduce condensation, prevent mold, and refresh indoor air quality without significant heat loss, often using cross-ventilation for maximum effect, especially in kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms.

However, as anyone who has ever had an illness run through their home can tell you, most respiratory illnesses are also shared by droplets that land on surfaces, so much like preventing mold from developing, keeping germs from spreading also requires a multipronged approach.