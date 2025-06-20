Fact Check: Is Swallowing a Cherry Pit Really Dangerous? No, a cherry tree won't grow in your stomach. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 20 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

In the U.S., cherry season can run from about May until July. During that time, cherry trees are laden with the pink and red fruits, which can be eaten whole or baked into delicious treats like pies. But, those who quickly consume cherries by the fistful may be curious to know what happens if they get a little more than they bargained for when they toss a few into their mouth.

In fact, many folks wonder what happens if I swallow a cherry pit while they're snacking. The good news is that we have an answer to that common query, and it's not as scary as you may think. Below, we break down what happens when you swallow a cherry pit, and what you should do if you are worried about it.

Source: Sabine Freiberger/Unsplash

What happens if you swallow a cherry pit?

There's good news for cherry lovers: typically, nothing will happen when you swallow one of the pits. According to Poison Control, the hard center of the stone fruit is also known as the stone, and it acts as a protective shell for the seed that lies within it. As long as you swallow the pit whole — meaning it hasn't been chewed up or broken open in any way — it should travel through your digestive tract unnoticed, coming out with one of your bowel movements.

However, if the seed has been broken open prior to digestion, you may be dealing with a whole different problem. That's because Poison Control says that cherry seeds contain amygdalin. Once the amygdalin enters your body, it gets converted into cyanide, which is a toxic poison. It doesn't take much cyanide to affect the body, and even small doses of the toxin can cause a variety of symptoms raging from seizures to death.

While accidentally swallowing a cherry pit happens pretty often — the Poison Control website even notes that it's a common reason many people call the hotline in the first place — swallowing a broken seed is less so. If you or someone you know has ingested a cherry seed and is worried about it, you can contact Poison Control directly at 1-800-222-1222. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day.

Source: Sahand Babali/Unsplash

What other seeds are dangerous?

Cherry seeds aren't the only fruits harboring a potentially deadly ingredient. According to Poison Control, the following pits are considered dangerous when swallowed: Nectarines

Apricots

Apples

Plums

Mangoes

Peaches But, the organization notes that the amount of amygdalin contained within these fruits varies, and they can even differ depending on where the fruits were grown.