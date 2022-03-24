Ring in Spring With These Breathtaking Cherry Blossom Festivals

Ring in Spring With These Breathtaking Cherry Blossom FestivalsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Mar. 24 2022, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Spring has officially sprung — the days are getting longer, we moved our clocks forward (maybe for the last time?), and flowers are finally starting to bloom. One springtime festivity we're really looking forward to, however, are the cherry blossom festivals, a once-a-year phenomenon that takes place in different parts of the world annually. And regardless if you're looking to travel to see them IRL, or if you'll simply be tuning into some livestreams, they're seriously awe-inspiring.
Hirosaki Park Cherry Tree Festival — Hirosaki, Japan
Hirosaki Park in the northern Japanese city of Hirosaki is not only home to the famous Hirosaki Castle, but also one of the most iconic cherry blossom festivals worldwide. The event takes place over a few weeks, generally from late April to early May, it's incredibly picturesque, and it boasts more than 2,600 sakura trees. Some of them are more than 300 years old, so it's definitely a site to see, if you find yourself in the beautiful East Asian city.
Tidal Basin Cherry Tree Festival — Washington D.C., USA
One of the most iconic places to see cherry blossoms in the U.S. is in the nation's capital of Washington D.C., in the gorgeous Tidal Basin. This year, they are predicted to bloom the weekend of March 22, through March 25. In addition to being able to see over 3,000 trees, the event honors American and Japanese culture, and gives visitors the opportunity to participate in conservation measures the city has enacted, like the Adopt a Cherry Tree campaign. And if you can't make it, the BloomCam is a great second option.
Copenhagen Sakura Festival — Copenhagen, Denmark
The Copenhagen Sakura Festival is returning to the nordic capital city on April 23-24, 2022, attracting artists and food vendors from across the country. The festival was first established in February 2008, with help from Denmark's Japanese Embassy, the Municipality of Copenhagen, and other Japanese culture organizations. About 200 cherry blossom trees were planted in Langelinie Park, so there is a celebration every year when they start to bloom for spring.
Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival — San Francisco, California, USA
This year, San Francisco's Japantown will be hosting its 55th Annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, which will start on April 9, and go through April 17, 2022, It's the largest Cherry Blossom Festival on the West Coast, and celebrates Japanese culture. It's beautiful, completely free, and attracts hundreds of thousands of people annually.
Yeouido Cherry Blossom Festival — Seoul, South Korea
One of the most iconic cherry blossom festivals outside of Japan takes places in Seoul — the Yeouido Cherry Blossom festival. Also known as the Yeongdeungpo Yeouido Spring Flower Festival, it's super easy to get to as it's in the capital of South Korea, and showcases 1,400 cherry trees in full bloom. It also features street performers, food vendors, other exciting attractions, so it's definitely a fun day-long endeavor if you decide to go.
Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival — Vancouver, B.C., Canada
From April 1 to April 23, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival will be in full-swing. Enjoy the beautiful trees and all different kinds of events, including dance shows, musical acts, a Japanese tea ceremony, and more. And, for conservation nerds, there will be various tree talks and walks — you just need to register for those ahead of time.
Kirschblütenfest — Hamburg, Germany
Kirschblütenfest is one of the oldest cherry blossom festivals in all of Europe. This year, it's taking place from April 9 to April 10, showcasing the gorgeous trees planted by the Japanese community on the banks of Hamburg's Alster Lake in the 1960s. The festival was launched in 1968, and includes gorgeous fireworks, the crowning of a "Cherry Blossom Princess," and a Japanese Culture Day, which includes food, art, and various performances.
