Ring in Spring With These Breathtaking Cherry Blossom Festivals

One of the most iconic places to see cherry blossoms in the U.S. is in the nation's capital of Washington D.C., in the gorgeous Tidal Basin. This year, they are predicted to bloom the weekend of March 22, through March 25. In addition to being able to see over 3,000 trees, the event honors American and Japanese culture, and gives visitors the opportunity to participate in conservation measures the city has enacted, like the Adopt a Cherry Tree campaign. And if you can't make it, the BloomCam is a great second option.