Researchers Find Link Between Consuming Sugary Drinks and Colon Cancer Colorectal cancer includes cancer of the colon and rectum. By Jamie Bichelman Updated Sept. 25 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET

Any time researchers from various regions of the world can spread awareness of the devastating incidences and contributors towards colorectal cancer, the public must pay attention to prevent the aggressive form of cancer. When there are novel ways that expand our understanding of the prevention of certain cancers, the world becomes that much brighter. The latest research from one university's cancer center posits that a link exists between sugary drinks and colorectal cancer.

If you are a big enjoyer of sodas, processed juices, and other forms of sugary drinks, you will definitely want to pay attention to this story. Below, we explain the latest research that connects the consumption of sugary drinks with the incidence of colorectal cancer, as well as other chronic conditions. Continue reading to learn more about this crucially important research.

Researchers discover link between sugary drinks and colorectal cancer.

According to a report in Newsweek, researchers from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center discovered a link between the consumption of sugary drinks and obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and the spread of advanced colorectal cancer. A glucose and fructose mix that is present in sugary drinks, per the report, "directly contributes to metastasis in preclinical models of the cancer."

Results of a study that examined the effects of sugary drinks on the progression of colorectal cancer found that the glucose–fructose mix can directly fuel metastasis.



Read more about how these findings point to possible new treatment targets: https://t.co/BJT61EBXhb #EndCancer — MD Anderson Cancer Center (@MDAndersonNews) September 19, 2025

According to MD Anderson Cancer Center Assistant Professor of Genetics Jihye Yun, "To fully understand the danger of sugary drinks, we needed to see whether they can make existing cancers more aggressive and spread faster, not just whether they increase the risk of getting cancer in the first place. Importantly, cancers at early and late stages are not the same — they differ in their gene mutations, metabolism, and overall biology."

According to the News Release on the MD Anderson Cancer Center website, drinking fewer sugary drinks could support the slowing of cancer progression in patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer. "Only the sugar mix made cancer cells more mobile, leading to faster spread to the liver — the most common site of colorectal cancer metastasis," according to the News Release.

The sugar mix that the researchers studied activated the enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase (SORD), which eventually fuels metastasis. “Our findings highlight that daily diet matters not only for cancer risk but also for how the disease progresses once it has developed,” Yun said in the News Release. “While these findings need further investigation, they suggest that reducing sugary drinks, targeting SORD, or repurposing statins may benefit patients with colorectal cancer.”

Born in the 1990s or later? Your risk of developing colorectal cancer is higher than if you were born in the 1950s.



Read more here: https://t.co/fGoPd3ATyV #EndCancer pic.twitter.com/ZupH3VNdZ3 — MD Anderson Cancer Center (@MDAndersonNews) March 17, 2025

Dr. Yun's previous work highlighted that even a medium amount of consumption of sugary drinks led to tumor growth in early-stage colorectal cancer. The results of Dr. Yun's breadth of work provide medical researchers with a pathway forward to a better understanding of colorectal cancer metastasis.