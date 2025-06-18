Everything You Need To Know About the Covid Variant Causing "Razor Blade Throat" Those with this variant of Covid-19 can expect severe sore throats along with their other symptoms. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 18 2025, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Angels for Humanity/Unsplash

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, several new variants of the virus have been discovered. And, while some have been far more contagious than the rest, each has come along with its own set of symptoms and timeline for recovery. This means that some variants have been more troublesome than others, causing people to increase their social distancing and safety measures, depending on what's circulating at the moment.

A variant dubbed razor blade throat Covid started circulating in spring 2025, and it came along with a new set of symptoms that includes a severe sore throat. You can learn more about this variant, including what medical experts are saying you can do to avoid it, below.

Source: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

What is the variant of Covid being called "razor blade throat?"

The COVID-19 variant known as razor blade throat has officially been named NB.1.8.1 by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to a May 2025 report, the variant was first detected in January 2025. According to USA Today, HB.1.8.1 presents with an extreme sore throat, which people have described as feeling like their throat had been loaded with razors, making it hard to swallow.

Additional symptoms of HB.1.8.1 resemble those people have seen with other Covid-19 variants, and include: Congestion

Shortness of breath

Cough

Fatigue and muscle or body aches

Headache

Fever or chills

Nausea or vomiting

And more

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some people will experience more severe symptoms when they contract Covid-19 and may require treatment by a medical professional. Those include: Confusion

Drowsiness that prevents you from staying awake

Trouble breathing

Chest pain or pressure

Changes in skin tone If you come down with these symptoms, the CDC says you should call your doctor immediately to discuss your treatment options.

Do vaccines prevent against "razor blade throat" Covid?

When it comes to protecting yourself against razor blade throat and other COVID-19 mutations, vaccinations are key. In a Jan. 7, 2025, statement, the CDC doubled down on vaccination recommendations, telling those over the age of 6 months to get the most recent version of the vaccine available.

Additionally, the organization reaffirmed the importance of vaccinations for those who are 65 and older or high-risk individuals, which includes the immunocompromised, those living in group settings, and people who are pregnant or nursing. As for those who have recently had COVID-19, whether it was the HB.1.8.1 variant or another, the CDC says you can wait until three months after your symptoms started before getting your next scheduled shot.

Additionally, the Cleveland Clinic offered some clarification on booster recommendations, explaining how updated COVID-19 vaccinations aren't technically considered boosters since they are not replicas of previous vaccinations. Instead, they are updated vaccines designed to protect against new and emerging variants. While COVID-19 variants keep mutating into new strains, it remains essential for everyone to do their part to help protect the most vulnerable among us.