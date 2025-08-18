Ozempic Sparks Both Weight Loss Success Stories and Major Lawsuits in 2025 Ozempic, Zepbound, Mounjaro, and Wegovy have all faced legal action. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 18 2025, 6:02 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Ozempic has been making headlines in the news for everything from unbelievable celebrity transformations to new trends like "Ozempic Face." Unfortunately for the drug manufacturer, it is also making headlines for another reason: Lawsuits. The makers of the weight loss drug have found themselves at the center of several lawsuits in 2025. From people claiming that they didn't receive enough information about side effects to those who have developed gastroparesis, people have a lot to say.

Here's what we know about two of the estimated thousands of lawsuits that have been filed against Noro Nordisk, the company that manufactures Ozempic, and what kind of timeline plaintiffs will need to work with if they want to get their day in court. Unfortunately, because of the number of cases, it's unlikely that many people will get a final verdict about their lawsuit for some time to come.

One lawsuit claims the drug manufactured failed to warn users about gastrointestinal side effects.

As of Aug. 1, 2025, 2,190 people had filed a lawsuit through the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The lawsuit centered around claims that the makers of Ozempic, Wegovy, Moujaro, and Rybelsus failed to tell users of the potentially serious side effects associated with the drugs, including vision-related issues and gastroparesis, a condition where the stomach fails to empty as quickly as it should due to muscle and nerve issues.

While the case is poised to be precedent setting, it is likely to be slow moving. That has to do with both the legal process that will require the plaintiffs to gather proof that the weight loss drugs caused their conditions, as well as the sheer number of people who have filed complaints against the company. That being said, the legal system is making progress. According to IB Times, the case has moved into the discovery phase, which is a process they say could last into 2026.

Dozens sue saying Ozempic, other weight loss and diabetes drugs cause harmful side effects https://t.co/Qyt9NhFjzn — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 21, 2024

But, that's not the only movement people are seeing. Regulators are also requiring updated product labels, which are now advising users of some of the additional risks associated with taking the drug. And the makers of Ozempic have also filed lawsuits as well, going after the companies it says are selling unapproved versions of its popular drug.

NAION class action suit — vision loss.

According to the Lawsuit Information Center, Noro Nordisk is being sued by more than 30 people who claim they experienced permanent vision loss as a result of using Ozempic and Wegovy. The lawsuit says that the plaintiffs experienced non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a condition where the flow of blood to the optic nerve is blocked, which is both serious and irreversible in nature.