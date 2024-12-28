5 Warning Signs of Kidney Dysfunction That Show up on Your Skin- Dermatology Experts Reveal

There is no cure for kidney disease but noticing these subtle signs can help the doctor better manage it in the long term.

The human body has an interesting way of hinting at the possibilities of serious illnesses of internal organs through symptoms in noticeable areas. The problem is, that some of us might not even recognize those symptoms. For instance, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) reveals five warning signs that Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) shows when it is about to progress in a body. Many of these have to do with changes in the skin. When the otherwise magical bean-shaped kidneys run off in their function, it becomes next to impossible for the patient to live their life normally.

Bean-shaped kidneys illustration (Representative Image Source: Pixabay | OpenClipart-Vectors)

1. Extremely dry and itchy skin

A woman's cheek showing signs of dry skin (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Jenna Hamra)

Dry and itchy skin is a common symptom of advanced kidney disease, AAD explains. The skin may look rough or scaly or may show fish-like scales. The itch can range from subtle to severe. Some people may have to itch almost all the time. While some people have itchy sensations in one area, others can have it throughout their bodies.

2. Rashes, scratch marks or blisters

A man examining scratchy skin (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

The dermatology organization describes that end-stage kidney disease can sometimes reveal itself in the form of bleeding skin, sores, leathery skin, or itchy bumps that resemble small, dome-shaped rashes. These raised patches are the result of the kidneys’ inability to properly filter out the wastes from the body.

3. Color changes in skin and nails

White blemishes on fingernails (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Alexander Grey)

When kidneys become damaged and incapable of expelling the wastes from the body, a variety of toxins build up inside the body. Over time, these toxins alter the color of both the skin as well as the nails. While nails can develop tiny white bands, skin can take on a yellowish or gray hue or become paler. Some people may develop cysts or spots that look like whiteheads.

4. Lumps or swellings

A person massaging a hand. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

Kidneys employ millions of coiled tubes called “nephrons,” a blob-like structure called “glomerulus,” and a long, stringy, strawlike tubule to filter out unnecessary toxins and waste fluids from the body. When these fluids are not filtered out efficiently, the body can develop swellings in areas like feet, ankles, hands, legs, or face. Some people can experience lumpy blobs in their lower back, belly, or sides. These blobs could be early signs of kidney cancer.

5. Calcium deposits under the skin

Headshot of feet, calves and ankles (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

The function of bean-shaped kidneys is not just to filter out waste products but also to maintain a balance of minerals like sodium and phosphate in the body. It also regulates the hormonal balance by releasing a hormone called “Renin.” However, when these beans stop functioning, the body experiences mineral imbalance which triggers calcium deposits, mostly around joints or fingertips.

Doctor examining a body scan visual (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Antoni Shkraba)

In cases where these skin conditions become too problematic, a dermatologist pairs with a nephrologist to make life lesser painful for the sufferer of the disease. For those who are unaffected, the National Kidney Foundation suggests some “golden rules” to swat the disease out of your reach. The rules include getting regular kidney check-ups, controlling blood pressure, managing blood sugar, eating a healthy diet, and regular physical exercise. Alcohol and smoking are big no-no. Plus avoid using too many pain-relieving medicines.