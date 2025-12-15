Three Children Died From Influenza A in Canada; Experts Warn of a “Significant Rise” Ahead The children were between the ages of 5 and 9 years old. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 15 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Vitaly Gariev/Unsplash

Amid concerns of a new flu strain impacting patients around the world, worsened by fears of the so-called "winter vomiting disease," three children between the ages of five and nine years old have tragically died from Influenza A and related complications in Canada. At a time when many in the Trump Administration are catalyzing an eager fan base to eschew vaccinations, there is reportedly "no end in sight" for a measles outbreak in the U.S. Is an Influenza A outbreak on the way?

Article continues below advertisement

It's important to understand how failing to vaccinate children can have a profoundly detrimental impact on their health — and the health of those around them. More deaths, surely, are on the way this winter season from all sources of illness, so long as parents fail to vaccinate their children. Continue reading to learn more about the heartbreaking report of three children who passed away due to Influenza A and related complications in Canada.

Source: mohamad azaam/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

There have been three deaths related to Influenza A in Canada.

According to CTV News, Ottawa Public Health reported three children have died from Influenza A and related complications in the Ottawa and Eastern Ontario Health Unit regions in early December. “This is a stark reminder that the flu can lead to severe illness and complications that require hospital care,” according to a statement from Canadian health officials. “With much of the respiratory illness season still ahead, we anticipate this will continue to be a challenging flu season.”

3 children have died from flu in Ottawa.



Children are dying and we’re still asking people to “consider” a mask IF symptomatic or high risk.



Monkeys with typewriters could do this better. At least they aren’t afraid to state the obvious.



https://t.co/ISyGVp8mop — Kathryn (@kadamssl) December 15, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

On Dec. 12, CTV News also reported that "CHEO president and CEO Dr. Vera Etches [wrote in a letter to physicians that] 'the early and intense start to flu season' has led to 'unprecedented volumes' in the hospital’s emergency department." "These numbers have stretched capacity to the limit, with staff relying on overflow spaces to safely care for young patients,” Dr. Etches wrote in the letter.

There is a lot of influenza circulating in Canada right now.



The flu can be especially rough on older adults & young kids...see below for current flu hospitalization rates.



It’s not too late to get your flu shot if you haven’t already. pic.twitter.com/SPg4982Su0 — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) December 13, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

While Influenza A deaths may occur annually, the staggering number of cases has some medical professionals concerned. "Pediatric deaths due to influenza occur every year in Canada, but it is unusual to see this number of deaths over such a short period of time," Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Trevor Arnason, told the CBC.

With the flu season arriving in Canada earlier than in past years, combined with a troubling number of children countrywide who are not vaccinated against Influenza A, health officials are urging Canadians to get vaccinated and to consider wearing a mask if they are sick. Yet, the leniency with which these recommendations are made — specifically, the note to "consider" wearing a mask if sick — has many on social media calling for more forceful, stricter plans from health officials.