Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness MammothRx and Health Come True Foundation Bring Essential Healthcare to Children in Dominican Republic MammothRx celebrates five years with HCTF. By Green Matters Staff Published Nov. 27 2024, 9:28 p.m. ET Source: MammothRx

Medical software technology company MammothRx celebrated the fifth anniversary of its partnership with the Health Come True Foundation (HCTF), formerly known as Yale International Clinic, with a pediatric health clinic in Gualey, Pizarrete, a small village outside of Bani near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This milestone event, which took place from November 15 to 18, 2024, provided critical health services to underserved children while emphasizing the shared commitment to healthcare accessibility and community well-being.

Article continues below advertisement

This year's HCTF clinic provided care to over 420 pediatric patients and was supported by 172 volunteers, including medical professionals, dentists, and students from renowned institutions such as Yale School of Medicine, Emory School of Medicine, University of Miami, Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Ureña (UNPHU), Instituto Tecnológico de Santo Domingo (INTEC), Universidad de Puerto Rico (UPR), and Universidad Central del Caribe (UCC).

Source: MammothRx

Article continues below advertisement

This marks significant growth from the first clinic in 2019, which treated 150 pediatric patients with the help of only 34 volunteers.

Since 2019, HCTF has provided free medical, dental, and mental health services to more than 1,000 children.

For many of these young patients, this clinic represents their first interaction with a doctor or dentist. Established by Yale University physicians, dentists, and healthcare professionals, HCTF addresses the urgent healthcare needs of underserved children in the Dominican Republic.

Article continues below advertisement

The foundation empowers communities by fostering healthier children who can grow into advocates for change, ensuring long-term health improvements in the region. All HCTF clinics are held annually beginning with a training seminar for the volunteers to ensure consistency in care delivery. The next two days are dedicated to intensive healthcare services, with a reflection and debriefing session. This model, honed over years of experience, has become a hallmark of HCTF’s success.

Source: MammothRx

Article continues below advertisement

HCTF has expanded its educational outreach by hosting medical symposiums and online lectures.

In addition to direct care, the foundation expanded its educational outreach by hosting medical symposiums and online lectures featuring professionals from leading U.S. universities. These initiatives provided local healthcare providers with valuable knowledge and resources to help sustain year-round health improvements in their communities.

Source: MammothRx

Article continues below advertisement

"Partnering with the Health Come True Foundation has been an incredible experience," said Ryan Hilton, CEO of MammothRx. "Each year, the HCTF clinic gathers detailed patient data, and over the past five years, we've observed remarkable outcomes. We are extremely optimistic about the overall results of these data points and are currently in the process of analyzing further."

He continued, "Our commitment since day one reflects the power of collaboration and HCTF’s impact continues to inspire our development team to design solutions with a purpose. Each year, as we help HCTF plan these clinics, we’re reminded of the importance of driving meaningful change to truly serve the greater good in healthcare. We look forward to continuing this partnership and carrying out HCTF’s mission for many years to come."