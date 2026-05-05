New Guidance Suggests Less Screenings for Women With Average Breast Cancer Risk This would be a major change for most of the population. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 5 2026, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

People with breasts of a certain age are likely familiar with the annual tradition of going in for a mammogram. And while the experience can be uncomfortable for some, and downright painful for others, many people opt to go through with it anyway due to the importance of routine breast cancer screenings. That's because it's been drilled into our heads that early detection saves lives, which is why we allow a massive machine to squeeze our breast into a pancake every year.

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However, there appears to be new mammogram guidance for those with average breast cancer risks that could see that annual test disappear, replacing it with a less frequent screening. There are sure to be some who champion this decision (those who foot the bill for the insurance premiums that cover the cost of these screenings among them), many experts are sounding the alarm over the changes. Keep reading to learn more about the proposed change and whether or not it will impact you.

Source: National Cancer Institutte/Unsplash

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There is new guidance surrounding annual mammograms.

The Annals of Internal Medicine released a paper containing a recommendation to update the guidance for annual mammograms on Apr. 17, 2026. The report was compiled by the American College of Physicians, who say that their new suggestion is for those with breasts and an average risk of breast cancer to drop their screenings down to every other year. Asymptomatic women between the ages of 40 to 49 would be directed to talk to their doctors about their concerns ahead of these changes.

As long as they do not believe that they are at a greater risk of developing breast cancer, they can move on with more infrequent screenings. Those who would prefer to continue getting screened could continue to do so under this new guidance, but only after the patient and doctor agree. The directives would then change for people depending on their age, with those aged 75 and up opting out of annual screenings due to the potential risk vs. rewards of continued radiation exposure.

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The new @ACPIMPhysicians guidelines that recommend less frequent breast cancer screenings are deeply troubling.



Federal law, under my PALS Act, requires coverage of annual mammograms starting at age 40, using evidence-based, consensus recommendations from the leading voices in… — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) April 29, 2026

Experts can't agree on how frequently mammograms should be performed.

According to Yahoo! Health, there is a bit of a disconnect when it comes to how other health experts feel about this new advice. For example, the American Cancer Society believes that screenings should still take place each year for those ages 45 to 54, regardless of risk. Those 55 and over could drop down to every other year though. Additionally, the American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging believes that annual screening should actually start at 40 instead.