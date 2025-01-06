Why You Should Never Use the Same Bathroom as Someone Undergoing Chemo?

This also unlocks the fear of using public restrooms, which too may be contaminated by someone undergoing chemotherapy.

It is not just difficult but highly taxing to walk inside a chemotherapy unit knowing that you’ll end up with a body that is feeble and debilitated. Early this year, Misty Myers (@lifewithmisty8), was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer. Ever since the mom of eight has been posting TikTok videos to post her journey of chemotherapy. She has shared how she lost her taste buds, how she went into depression and how she experienced many other distressing side effects. In one video, the 42-year-old Misty cautioned why people undergoing chemotherapy should never share a bathroom with their family and friends.

A cancer patient with a bald head sitting on a crib. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Tima Miroshnichenko)

Although the reason could be as simple, that the poop after chemo carries a horrible smell, as Misty’s daughter once noticed. But while those who love the patient may not think about things like these in a grave situation, these little things can turn into offshoots, only spreading the disease further in the family. Misty explained that the patient will need to pay extreme attention to their bathroom behaviors to make sure this doesn’t happen. She urged that someone undergoing chemotherapy should “use a separate toilet than everyone in the house.” And if that is not possible, they must take measures to reduce the contamination as much as possible.

A clean restroom lit with candles. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Joey Galang)

She said that a person undergoing cancer treatment should make sure that “we not only flush the toilet three times with the lid down, but we clean that toilet immediately after using.” The reason for this, she said, “is if we use the toilet and we don't close the lid, and when you go to flush it the water kind of sprays up and becomes airborne or gets on the surface of anything else.”

Image Source: TikTok | @ronnieashleigh27

Misty continued by explaining the consequences of sharing the bathroom, "Someone who does not have cancer and is not receiving treatment could end up with dizziness, rash, nausea, vomiting, skin conditions, all types of just bad side effects. Long-term effects of being exposed to chemotherapy, and this is especially serious for health care workers, is you have a higher probability of having cancer down the line." Misty’s advice is also backed by medical experts. “haring a bathroom with someone on chemotherapy can increase the risk of spreading harmful chemicals present in their bodily fluids, which can be excreted through urine, stool, vomit, and sweat,” explains MedicalNewsToday.

Image Source: TikTok | @forrestfarie

In the comments section, people showed amazement over the fact that why don’t doctors and other people have seldom talked about this crucial protocol. “I was pregnant when my mom was getting her chemotherapy… nobody told us this,” wrote @h.e.a.d.m.a.s.t.e.r. @raedesa81 shared a personal experience, “When I was a hostess, I worked with a waitress going through chemo. I was pregnant at the time. I was not allowed to be scheduled with her, until 3 days after her treatment days.” Other people said Misty had unlocked a new fear, the fear of using public restrooms in case they too were used by a chemo patient.

If the person is receiving chemotherapy treatments, they should be very cautious for the friends and family that are around them by making sure you are following proper protocol. When using the bathroom are urine and feces still have a trace of chemotherapy so it is highly recommended that we flush the toilet multiple times with the lid down and clean the toilet to attempt to prevent exposure to the medication. People who are exposed to chemotherapy and up having tons of side effects

