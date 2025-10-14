Drinking Diet Soda Could Put You at a Higher Risk for Liver Disease Diet soda drinkers are going to want to pay especially close attention to this news. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 14 2025, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: K8/Unsplash

Soda lovers looking to make healthier swaps often switch out their full sugar sodas for diet varieties. However, according to a study that was discussed at Berlin's 2025 United European Gastroenterology Week conference, that may not be a smart choice where your liver is concerned. While ditching high sugar beverages could help slim your waistline, experts are saying that it may also increase your risk of developing metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

MASLD, which was previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, has been tied to diet soda, according to the study. In fact, the study's authors say that the connection is so strong that as little as one can of diet soda a day could have an impact. Curious how diet soda can cause so much damage to your liver? Keep reading as we break down what we know about the study, including what the author has said about the or non-sugar drinks, including what you should be reaching for instead of a soda.



Diet soda linked to liver disease in a study of the condition.

Research was presented at the European conference on Oct. 6, 2025. In it, the researchers claimed that consuming 9-ounces of a sugary drink could increase your risk of developing MASLD by 50 percent, according to a statement shared about the study. However, the study's authors say that drinking the same amount of diet soda could raise your risk by 60 percent. Considering that a standard can of soda is 12 ounces, it seems like the risks may be slightly higher than previously stated.

“Our study shows that (low- or non-sugar-sweetened beverages) were actually linked to a higher risk of MASLD, even at modest intake levels such as a single can per day," the study's lead author Lihe Liu said in the statement, which also noted that there could be additional factors that increase the risk. Liu's suggestion? Skip the soda to cut the risk. According to the statement, the difference in risk between diet a non-diet sodas was negligible, prompting Liu to suggest water instead.

What's fatty liver disease?

Now that you know contributes to cases of MASLD, you may be curious about what the condition previously known as fatty liver disease actually does. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this condition presents with the buildup of fat on your liver. Eventually, when left untreated, this can cause your liver to become inflamed. In extreme cases, this can cause a condition known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, which can cause everything from yellowing skin to extreme fatigue.