Bird Flu Detected in Human for First Time — What Are the Symptoms? As of 2025, bird flu is only transmitted through contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Nov. 18 2025, 5:07 p.m. ET

There has been a lot said about bird flu. For a time, many experts believed that we were on the verge of a full-blown pandemic due to the virus, primarily because of a lack of preventive measures. However, it looks like a full-scale outbreak was avoided... for now. But that's not to say that we couldn't still see a spike in bird flu cases, especially as the virus continues to be detected in animals and wildlife. As such, many people are curious about what they can expect from bird flu.

Are the symptoms similar to a regular case of influenza? How do you catch bird flu? Can is spread through human-to-human contact? Curious to know more about bird flu and what it looks like when it is present in humans? Keep reading as we share what the experts say, including news on a surprising case of H5N5 that was discovered in Washington state in 2025.



What are the symptoms of bird flu in humans?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people may experience different symptoms, depending on whether their infection is mild or severe. In mild cases, the CDC says that people will most likely experience the following: Irritation or redness of the eye

Fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit

Cough and/or sore throat

Sinus congestion

Headaches

Body and muscle aches

Fatigue In more serious cases, people may experience higher fevers, shortness of breath, seizures, and more.

But, the symptoms aren't all you have to worry about, according to the CDC. Bird flu infections can lead to other complications, like: A brain inflammation known as meningoencephalitis

Pneumonia

Sepsis or septic shock

Organ failure

Kidney injury

Respiratory failure These more severe complications can cause more dire health outcomes, including death.

How do you catch bird flu?

As of 2025, bird flu is only transmitted through contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals, and it is not known to be spread through human-to-human contact. Some of the ways you can get infected include contact saliva, milk, poop, or respiratory droplets. And contact doesn't have to be significant, either. According to the Cleveland Clinic, small dust particles containing the infected bodily fluids are all it takes, and they can enter your system through multiple entry points.

BREAKING:



A human has contracted H5N5 bird flu for the first time ever.



A man living in the State of Washington has been hospitalized. He had a mixed backyard flock of domestic poultry (including ducks and chickens).



H5N5 was discovered for the first time in China in 2010 and… pic.twitter.com/43plOQMnl8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 15, 2025

What is happening with the H5N5 case in Washington?

On Nov. 14, 2025, Washington State Department of Health released a statement about the first time that H5N5 was detected in humans. According to the press release, the patient was from Grays Harbor and they were identified as an "older adult" with underlying health conditions that may have contributed to an extended stay in the hospital. The statement went on to say that the patient also keeps a flock of backyard poultry, which had recently been exposed to wild birds.