All About James Van Der Beek's Stage 3 Cancer Diagnosis "Cancer... I call it a full-time job." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 30 2025, 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

You know him as the star of millennial teen dramedies, where he usually played either the popular high school football star or the ultimate teen heartthrob. But these days, James Van Der Beek has shifted toward more fatherly roles, and that’s because he’s grown up a lot! Now 48, James has evolved in more ways than just his film and TV credits.

Article continues below advertisement

He’s a proud dad of six, whom he shares with his wife Kimberly, and he’s also been dealing with some pretty serious health issues. Here’s the extent of James’s health condition, and what the road to recovery might look like.

All about James Van Der Beek's health, including his cancer diagnosis.

Source: Mega

For the most part, James Van Der Beek has always been considered a pretty healthy, active individual who never publicly expressed concern about any health issues. But things went from presumably normal to pretty serious, and it happened fast. At the age of 46, James was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer (more on the specific type below), and it’s completely reshaped his outlook on life, especially considering he’s a father, husband, and provider.

Article continues below advertisement

James began speaking publicly about his cancer diagnosis in 2024, a year after he first learned he had the disease. While speaking with People that year, he revealed that he had followed a fairly healthy routine and had no family history of cancer. In his words: “I’d always associated cancer with age and with unhealthy, sedentary lifestyles. But I was in amazing cardiovascular shape. I tried to eat healthy, or as far as I knew it at the time.”

Article continues below advertisement

But by the summer of 2023, he says he started noticing changes in his bowel movements and initially blamed it on his coffee intake. After cutting that out and even ditching the creamer, nothing changed, so he decided to get a colonoscopy. Not thinking much of it afterward, he was surprised when the doctor gently told him he had cancer. “I think I went into shock,” he told People.

James began treatment shortly after, which typically includes surgery and chemotherapy, though he’s kept his specific treatment plan under wraps. Since that interview, James has been even more open about his cancer journey, both on social media and through appearances, including his July 30, 2025, visit on the TODAY show. “It’s been a journey… there’s just so many ups and downs and so many unknowns,” he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

He also explained that aside from the irregular bowel movements, he didn’t have any major symptoms, which is why he now urges others to get screened, even if they feel perfectly fine.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked how cancer has changed his life both before and after the diagnosis, he said, “I think I take things a little bit more slowly now. I appreciate a lot more deeply, just the little moments. The little arms going around your neck when you’re putting their pants on. Just taking the time to appreciate every moment.”

The experience has also taught him to accept help from others and to realize that you don’t have to be Superman all the time. He says he’s very open with his kids, in a way that makes sense for their age and understanding. Despite the diagnosis and the occasional need to step away for treatment, James is still working. One of his latest projects includes Elle, the prequel to Legally Blonde.

Article continues below advertisement

What kind of cancer does James Van Der Beek have?

James was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer, sometimes called bowel cancer, in 2023. There are five stages of colon cancer, and stage 3 (which is further broken down into three substages) means the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.