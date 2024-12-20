Reese Witherspoon Credits This Nutritious Drink She Has for Breakfast Every Day for Her Youthful Looks

Ever since Witherspoon learned about this nutritious recipe from Kerry Washington, she couldn't resist but try it out.

In tales of mythology, evil queens and wicked witches send their ministers to fetch an elixir that would grant them eternal youth. These women had no idea that a glass of “glowing green smoothie” would accomplish the job. Take Reese Witherspoon – the heart-faced, golden-haired, feminine beauty. Over all these years in Hollywood, the 40-something actress has expressed her youthful looks in varied colors: from the purple Oscar de la Renta gown to the pink spring dress that will never match orange. But beyond all, the color that she adores the most in her daily life is green- the color of her favorite breakfast she's been having for years, as she shared in a 2020 Instagram video.

Reese Witherspoon speaks on stage at Hello Sunshine's 2nd Annual Shine Away Experiential Event at Nya Studios on October 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Elyse Jankowski)

“This is the same smoothie that I drink every single day, and I have probably for eight, nine years,” said the Legally Blonde star. She said that instead of a regular breakfast like hash-brown toasts, omelets, or sandwiches, she takes this vegetable-rich smoothie, around 10 or 11 in the morning. The smoothie makes her feel full until 1 pm. Describing the recipe that makes two servings, the actress said it requires “two heads of romaine lettuce, a half cup spinach, a half cup of coconut water, one banana, one pear, one apple, and one peeled lemon with seeds.” She emphasized that like most recipes, one can play with the ingredients and add anything as long as it is green. Celery is a good example.

Spinach smoothie with mint leaves and lemon on the table. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Vitalina)

The fruits in the ingredient list are to ensure that the smoothie has a sweet flavor, so it doesn’t taste bitter. Lemon is added for its high fiber content. Apart from these, “you can also add protein powder, almond butter, peanut butter or flax seeds to it,” Witherspoon told the viewers. But there’s another “secret ingredient” to the recipe: dancing. After making the drink, she turned on a track and started dancing in front of the camera, the same way as the ingredients danced inside the mixer. I know it looks like it tastes gross,” the Wild actress said in the video, “but it tastes so good!”

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington attend the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Rachel Murray)

The Little Fires Everywhere actress exclaimed that she first came to know about this recipe from co-actress Kerry Washington. “I sat next to her at an awards show and I didn’t really know her, but I was like, ‘Your skin is so beautiful. What do you do?’ And she said, ‘I think it’s from this drink that I drink. It’s really changed my skin and it makes me hair and nails really really strong,’” Witherspoon recalled. "I was in!" Incorporating a treasure of nutrients, Witherspoon’s youth-promoting drink is packed with 270 calories and has 20 grams of fiber per serving with all the ingredients, BlendiBlender explains. Only if ancient queens knew about this secret recipe! “It’s so good,” Witherspoon said while taking a sip from the smoothie jar. “I love it so much.”

A glass of green smoothie with blueberries and greens. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Fotios photos)

With breakfast being the first and most important meal of the day, the contribution of nutrition-rich smoothies like that preferred by Witherspoon goes a long way in your overall health. Celebrity doctor Joel Fuhrman mentioned in his blog that green smoothies packed with greens and berries are the best choice for a "satiating" breakfast for those who follow intermittent fasting. Adding some nuts to this smoothie makes it even better for your gut. However, the physician warns people to consume this smoothie not more than once a day.