The Best Sustainable Tourism Organizations to Help Plan the Perfect Trip

Whether you're traveling across the globe or a few hours away, it can be daunting to plan a trip. Not to mention, overtourism of popular destinations results in a strain on local communities and excessive emissions — but it doesn't have to. We found 15 sustainable tourism organizations that plan travel with the climate and host communities in mind. Vote for the best sustainable tourism organizations once a day until February 4, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on February 13, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Amazonas Explorer

Amazonas Explorer is for those eager to explore Machu Picchu and the Amazon in Peru. The company offers family tours, multi-day adventures, biking, whitewater rafting, kayaking, and day trips. Amazonas Explorer is a Certified B Corp and a 1% for the Planet member. Additionally, the company offsets its carbon emissions via a Peruvian-based company called Regenera. Amazonas Explorer is also dedicated to paying its porters a fair living wage and providing fair working conditions.

Audley Travel

Audley Travel offers a range of vacations to all seven continents, including safaris, adventure vacations, beach vacations, and more. Audley Travel is a Certified B Corp and has a "Responsible Choice" option to recommend specifically eco-friendly hotels and experiences. Additionally, the company is a Travelife partner and a Water-to-Go partner to reduce single-use plastics.

Byway Travel

Byway Travel is unique for its 100 percent flight-free tourism around the U.K. and Europe. Byway is a Certified B Corp that offers its latest impact report directly on its website. Byway also aims to reduce over-tourism and the climate impact of travel by offering flightless travel and stays at eco-hotels.

Earthwatch Expeditions

Earthwatch Expeditions is a nonprofit organization that offers adult and teen excursions to five continents. The company pairs researchers with volunteers to participate in projects about climate change, wildlife conservation, ocean health, and archeology. Earthwatch is a 1 Percent For the Planet member and has produced over 2,000 peer-reviewed research publications from its excursions.

Experience Travel Group (ETG)

Experience Travel Group (ETG) leads immersive vacations across Southeast Asia, specifically in countries such as Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. ETG is a Certified B Corp and aims to show tourists authenticity in its approach, avoiding "trendy" in favor of more local destinations. The company has a Carbon Roadmap to reduce emissions and purchases carbon offsets with Seatrees.

G Adventures

G Adventures is partnered with the nonprofit Planeterra to deliver adventure tours on all seven continents. Tourists can choose from classic small-group adventures, sailing, cruises, or private tours. G Adventures "Ripple Scores" show how much of your vacation cost goes back into local communities, and its Trees for Days initiative helps to reforest areas impacted by climate change. Additionally, G Adventures has a Plastics Partnership Program to eliminate single-use plastics.

Gondwana Ecotours

Gondwana Ecotours takes sustainable travelers across the globe to locations like Alaska, Costa Rica, Norway, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Argentina. The company was founded in 2013 and is 100 percent carbon neutral. Gondwana Ecotours also prefers to support local communities in the locations of its tours and donates a portion of its revenues to local nonprofits. The company is a Green America-certified business and a member of the International Ecotourism Society.

Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel hosts multi-day small group trips in over 100 countries on all seven continents. The company has been a Certified B Corp since 2018 and, since 2010, has been the largest carbon-neutral company. In 2002, Intrepid Travel created The Intrepid Foundation, a nonprofit that gives back globally to many places where Intrepid Travel hosts expeditions.

Kind Traveler

Kind Traveler is a women-and-veteran-owned public benefit corporation that matchmakes travelers to hotels, destinations, or nonprofit partners that center sustainability, wellness, and/or community impact. The program is mostly for destinations in the U.S. but also in Latin America, Canada, Chile, Sicily, Sri Lanka, and Italy. Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back program, which was established in 2023, ensures a portion of every guest stay goes back into the local communities. 100 percent of every donation to Kind Traveler goes back to charity.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions hosts expeditions on six continents, including group trips, private charters, and solo travel. Lindblad Expeditions launched its partnership with National Geographic in 2004. The company is 100 percent carbon-neutral and single-use-plastic-free. The Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic (LEX-NG) Fund was established in 2008 to support global conservation and has raised a collective $24 million for projects involving ocean conservation, environmental stewardship, and restoring habitats.

Natural Habitat Adventures

Natural Habitat Adventures is a World Wildlife Fund partner that hosts expert-led small-group nature travel on six continents. Natural Habitat Adventures, or "Nat Hab," is the world's first 100 percent carbon-neutral company. In 2019, Nat Hab created its first zero-waste adventure and has sustainability reports available for full transparency. The company's mission is conservation through exploration, and it also has a philanthropic arm to give back to the communities it visits.

Pura Aventura

Pura Aventura has spent 25 years chartering nature-based expeditions to Spain, Portugal, Antarctica, and South America. The company is a Certified B Corp and offsets 160 percent of carbon each trip. Pura Aventura's Taking Root program gives 1 percent of all company revenues to reforestation and community development projects in rural Nicaragua.

Quark Expeditions

Quark Expeditions is a polar travel company that leads small-group expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic. Part of the company's "Polar Promise," inspired by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, includes efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and emissions per passenger by 20 percent. Additionally, Quark aims for the company-owned fleet to be zero-waste to landfill.

Sawday's

Sawday's is a U.K.-founded travel organization to help your next vacation in the U.K. or parts of Europe (Italy, Spain, France, Portugal). The company is a Certified B Corp and has been majority employee-owned since 2018. The Sawday Trust, a nonprofit, owns 24 percent of the company and provides funding to address the impact of climate change on tourism. Sawday's has also pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2030.