15 of the Best Electric Scooter Brands By Green Matters Staff Jul. 16 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

There are so many ways to commute to work that are more eco-friendly than driving a car — and one of our favorites is the electric scooter. So, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best electric scooter brands on the market, each of which is making efforts to produce sustainable and convenient electric scooters. Vote for the best electric scooter brands once a day until August 13, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on August 22, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Apollo Scooters

Apollo Scooters makes e-scooters from materials such as carbon fiber, aluminum, and recyclable lithium-ion batteries. The company explains that these materials last longer, which reduces the need for replacement purchases. Apollo offers student and military discounts, as well as a 12-month warranty.

Electric Ride Co.

Electric Ride Co. is the proprietor of e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-skateboards, amongst other electric vehicles. The company offers its products at a wide range of price points so people of all ages and means can try a more sustainable method of transportation. One of Electric Ride Co.'s goals is to help achieve a greener future.

fluidfreeride

fluidfreeride not only encourages its customers to choose e-scooters instead of other fossil fuel-based modes of transportation, the company is also taking steps to implement eco-friendly practices in its day-to-day. For example, fluidfreeride has partnered with Trees for the Future for carbon offsets and also made its shipping materials over 90 percent sustainable. The company has also committed to smaller onsite changes, such as swapping out traditional lights for LEDs.

GOTRAX

GOTRAX's company goal is to make transportation more green. Based in Texas but manufactured in China, GOTRAX's e-scooters and e-bikes are quality-checked by an independent third party for your best possible ride. GOTRAX has sold over 1 million products and features e-scooters in dual motor, single motor, and lightweight styles.

Hiboy

Hiboy makes e-scooters for every generation, including scooters specifically for commuting, for teens, and even some with seats so older people can enjoy the ride without standing for long periods. Hiboy also sells refurbished electric scooters for a reduced price, as well as e-bikes and kids' bikes.

Hiley Rider

Hiley Rider e-scooters are designed to be durable, and there are options with single and dual electric motors. Plus, all four of Hiley's different models of e-scooter are lightweight and foldable. And if you need a replacement part, the company's website offers them and a variety of other e-scooter gear.

iENYRID

iENYRID's goal is to "revolutionize the way people commute by providing reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation solutions." The company, which was founded in 2016, sells e-scooters and e-bikes. iENYRID also sells replacement parts for its electric vehicles, such as batteries, chargers, controllers, and inner tubes.

Kaabo USA

Kaabo USA offers various models of e-scooter, including the the Mantis King GT, which can travel over 50 miles before requiring a recharge. The company also offers student and military discounts.

Minimotors USA

Minimotors USA not only sells a wide range of electric scooters but also an even wider range of spare parts and accessories for all of your e-transportation needs. The company's website boasts of its scooters' "off-road capabilities," zippy speed (over 60 miles per hour), and up to 135 miles of range.

Nought

While U.K.-based brand Nought's e-scooters are currently only available for pre-order, one of the company's missions is to encourage greener cities globally. Nought is a zero emissions company, and its workshop boasts a two-year warranty with goals of "always looking for ways to reduce and reuse."

Okai

Founded in 2006, OKAI sells both e-bikes and e-scooters. The company sells spare parts on its website, so you can repair your scooter rather than replace it. According to OKAI's About Us page, the company's mission is "to change urban mobility as we know it" by empowering "people everywhere to move across their cities, campuses, and communities in ways that are safe, simple, and fun."

Razor

Razor is best known for its non-electric kid's scooters, but it has a selection of e-scooters as well. Razor's e-scooters include the EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter, which is made with bamboo. The company's Responsibility website page highlights its goals for the future, including making entirely recyclable products and committing to reducing its carbon footprint.

Segway-Ninebot

Ninebot acquired Segway in 2015, and the new Segway-Ninebot's goals have remained the same. Per the company's website, its "vision has always been to create sustainable short-distance alternatives" with e-scooters and other forms of eco-friendly transportation. The website also features spare parts and accessories for purchase so consumers don't have to replace their scooters if something breaks.

Unagi

Unagi offers e-scooters for purchase or rent, with the first month free. The company boasts "Netflix-style flexibility" with renting, and students get a 10 percent discount. Unagi currently has two e-scooter models available and a few accessories on its website, but if you choose to go the rental route and need parts repaired or replaced, a swap out will be immediately available to you.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi makes over a dozen varieties of e-scooters — among watches, cell phones, vacuums, and many other electronic devices. The tech company has taken several measures to ensure sustainability, including adhering to a "Social Responsibility Code of Conduct" when choosing supply chain networks, and the Xiaomi Science and Technology Campus is Alliance for Water Stewardship certified.