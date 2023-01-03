Can Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte Be Made Vegan? What to Know About the Popular New Drink

Only a few days after discontinuing its seasonal drink menu until next holiday season, Starbucks just released a popular fan-favorite for the second year in a row. The beverage, which is known as the Pistachio Latte, was released for a limited time in 2022, and many are elated to see its finally back.

And while the international coffee chain has become relatively well-versed in offering dairy-free substitute, we need to know: can Starbucks' Pistachio Latte be made vegan?