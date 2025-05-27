Is the Viral Prison Peanut Butter Jar Refill Trick a True Life Hack or Not? A small amount of whipped peanut butter does not fill a full jar. By Jamie Bichelman Published May 27 2025, 2:33 p.m. ET Source: upcharge101/TikTok

You could be forgiven for believing people who claim expertise on a subject on social media, given the extraordinary amount of so-called experts there are on any given platform. Though, the duplicitous nature of most social media hacks means they end up being ineffective at best, and downright harmful more often than not. One famous TikTok user claims that with a little bit of effort, he can turn a small amount of peanut butter into a nearly full jar — a life hack he learned in prison.

Is this the case of another grifter on social media seeking to become momentarily Internet famous, or is this a legitimate life tip that those who are living paycheck to paycheck should be aware of to make their food last longer? If you haven't yet heard of the viral prison peanut butter jar refill hack, you should consider yourself lucky. Below, we explore the merits of this hack and conclude whether this tip is a flop or a legitimately useful strategy.

Source: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash

A social media user claims he has a peanut butter refill hack he learned in prison.

TikTok user upcharge101, with nearly a million followers, is known for posting some pretty out-there videos — such as utilizing a piece of wood to turn a $10 investment into more than $1,400 — and shares simple life hacks that anyone can employ. With that in mind, anyone watching his videos, including his plethora of followers, recognizes that despite the serious nature of his videos, these "hacks" are anything but.

On May 1, upcharge101 posted a hilariously inept video claiming that a trick he learned in prison helps turn a small amount of peanut butter into a nearly full jar. The video starts with the shady influencer showcasing a jar of peanut butter that is mostly empty, save for a few globs of peanut butter remaining at the bottom. He claims that through this trick, he will refill the jar to a nearly full capacity.

The creator then throws the plastic jar of peanut butter on the ground with force, ensuring the jar spins on the ground with several rotations before losing momentum. He does this countless times, noting that eventually, the volume of the peanut butter will fill the nearly empty jar. Towards the end of the video, his partner unscrews the lid of the jar of peanut butter to display a jar that is still nearly empty, though the peanut butter has fluffed to a small degree.

"I'm gonna guess he went to prison for fraud," one commenter wrote, which earned nearly 25,000 likes. "It's the same amlunt of peanut butter, bub," wrote another user.

