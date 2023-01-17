Home > Small Changes > Food Source: Getty Images These Natural Hangover Cures Will Make Last Night Less Regrettable By Kori Williams Jan. 17 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

For some, spending a night out might include drinking alcohol. And unfortunately, that can result in some not-so-great feelings the next morning. A pounding headache, sensitivity to light, and waves of nausea are all too common symptoms of a hangover. And while many tout Pedialyte and Gatorade, there are so many natural hangover cures that will get you through the rest of your day, without feeling like the night before was a complete mistake.

Although hangover cures may seem like myths and legends, there are some that plenty of people swear by and have medical studies to back them up. Here are four of our favorites.

Drink water to hydrate, and other fluids to replenish your electrolytes.

Alcohol is a diuretic, or a substance that makes you have to pee more than usual. Because of this, you're more likely to become dehydrated if you've been drinking. And while drinking water is a solid way to rehydrate, Everyday Health also points out that all your urine also means electrolytes are leaving your body.

According to Medline Plus, electrolytes impact different parts of your bodily function — like how your muscles move and the acidity levels in your blood. You need electrolytes and water to make sure your body is at its best. Things like coconut water and natural fruit juices have electrolytes in them, so they will do the trick.

Eat carbohydrates.

According to Insider, carb-rich foods are a great natural hangover cure. They help raise your blood sugar, which helps you stop feeling weak and tired. But be careful, if you're feeling waves of sickness, it might be best to stay away from foods with too much flavor — just in case your body won't agree with them. So things like bagels, bread, and potatoes. Many people use something called the BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast) to get them through it.

In addition, per Insider, salty foods also raise your body's sodium levels, which goes back to your post-drinking electrolyte deficiency. Things like olives and pickles work to replenish your body's sodium levels. And because bananas are an excellent source of potassium, which is an electrolyte, they are also considered a great hangover cure.

Consume ginger.

If you can handle the heat that ginger will bring to your tastebuds, it's a great way to deal with the nausea that comes with hangovers. A 2014 study showed that the spice can help alleviate vomiting and nausea in pregnant people, and it can work for hangovers, too.

If you don't like the taste of ginger, there are a few different ways to cover up the taste. Adding it to some tea, sprinkling it on food, or even buying ginger supplements are easy enough ways to hide it from your tastebuds.

Eat foods with high levels of vitamins B6 and B12.

According to U.S. News, having low levels of vitamins B6 and B12 can make the symptoms of a hangover worse. But foods like chicken breast and tuna have lots of B6 in them. For more B12, be on the look for things like eggs and yogurt. But salmon is a good choice if you're looking to get both of them in one food.