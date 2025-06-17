What’s the Buzz on David Beckham’s BEEUP? Is It Safe for Kids? Beckham has turned his beekeeping hobby into a new venture. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 17 2025, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Sir David Beckham may be mostly known for his performance on the soccer pitch — and his relationship with his equally famous wife, Victoria Beckham — but there's something else fans know Beckham for: His love of bees. The 50-year-old is an avid beekeeper, and since his retirement from sports in 2013, Beckham has worked to create new income streams outside of soccer, turning himself into quite the businessman in the process.

As such, he's decided to combine his passion for beekeeping with his professional pursuits, starting a brand of honey-infused fruit snacks for kids called BEEUP. Is David Beckham's BEEUP healthy? Keep reading to find out before you run out to purchase some of the famous soccer star's treats for your own kiddos.

Is David Beckham's BEEUP healthy?

When it comes to fruit snacks, finding some that are made with sugar alternatives is often a top priority for parents and caregivers. That's because many people are looking to eliminate added sugars and high fructose corn syrups from their children's diets. But, does honey offer a better nutritional option? According to Medical News Today, snacks made with honey aren't inherently better or worse for you, since there are so many other variables to be considered.

That being said, the publication does note that there are some benefits to consuming snacks made with honey instead of sugar, and that is doubly true of the honey is locally sourced. Some of them include getting a boost of some of the nutrients you need each day, like amino acids, vitamins, enzymes, antioxidants, minerals, and more.

Not only that, but some researchers say that honey can help with cough suppression, allergy relief, and even wound healing. However, there are downsides to eating products where honey has been used as substitute, including a higher calorie count and the risk of infant botulism.

Is BEEUP Vegan?

Vegans who are hoping to give BEEUP a try may be curious about whether or not the product is considered a vegan treat. To find that out, we went directly to the source, and checked the FAQ section of the BEEUP website. According to the company, BEEUP fruit snacks are made with real honey, which prevents them from being considered vegan.

Is BEEUP good for kids?

Considering the target audience, many people may be wondering whether BEEUP is good for kids. According to the website, these fruit snacks are considered a "nutrient-rich superfood" since they rely on honey for sweetness over sugar and overly processed sugar alternatives. While that sounds partially subjective, there is one thing that BEEUP undeniably has going for it. According to the FAQ, BEEUP fruit snacks are manufactured in a peanut-free facility.

