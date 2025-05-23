Trader Joe’s Recalls Over 61,000 Bottles of Sparkling Water Sold Across 12 States: 'There Is A...'

These glass bottles packed with mineral-infused sparkling water were sold in 12 states across America. Now, buyers are asked to be aware.

Inside every glass bottle of Gerolsteiner, there’s fire sparkling in the water. Not a burning fire, but a rejuvenating one. Each time Germany’s volcano Eifel explodes, it spews a fusion of gases and ejects hot molten lava. These materials ultimately cool and dribble down, spilling into the water that trickles from massifs of shale mountains and dolomite rocks, accumulating minerals like calcium, magnesium, and bicarbonate along the way. This mineral-cocktail often attracts gym goers who need a speedy recovery after an intense workout.

Woman smiles while holding a water bottle standing on a street (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

Homeowners use Gerolsteiner’s sparkling water to soften their cookie dough or whip up a summery watermelon drink. Lovers pour it in carafes to make “Love potion mocktails” with strawberries and sorbets, and Halloween fans like to stir up “Witch’s brew cocktails” to get the taste of ghoulish ancient forests that whisper enchanting spells during the night. Reading all this, it seems surprising that more than 61,500 units of Gerolsteiner sparkling water have been recalled, according to a report published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Wait, the problem is not in your favorite water. The issue is with the glass bottles.

“The recalled water bottles can crack, causing a laceration hazard,” CPSC mentions the hazard in the report. Gerolsteiner says that the glass bottles could have been impaired during the manufacturing or glass-blowing process, but now they can result in leaks or fractures, leading to severe injuries for those who handle them. But so far, no injuries or laceration incidents have been reported. The recall, numbered “25-183,” was initiated on March 13, 2025, and is ongoing. The exact recalled product is two specific lots of “Gerolsteiner 750ml Sparkling Water Bottles” sold at Trader Joe’s. The water was manufactured by Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG in Germany.

Person pours water from a glass bottle in a glass (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Karolina Grabowska)

“The water was sold in large 750ml glass bottles or in cases containing 15 bottles. There is a white, blue, and red label on the front of the bottle with the name ‘Gerolsteiner.’ The lot number is located on the lower part of the label. Affected bottles have a lot number 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L,” CPSC specifies in the announcement. On its website, Gerolsteiner adds that the best-before dates on these products are December 2027. The bottles were distributed and sold at Trader Joe’s centers located in 11 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Man with sunglasses drinks from a bottle of sparkling water (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Conor Brown)

These bottles were available on the retailer’s shelves from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $3 per bottle. Maarten Moog, president and CEO of conSup, the U.S. sales office and importer for Gerolsteiner, told ABC News that this is the first recall in the 35 years the company has been importing the product from Germany. Moog clarified that the issue stemmed from a single batch of glass bottles from one supplier. Less than 1% of bottles were found to be affected. "It is a very small number, and then of that small number, it is a very limited percentage of products that could even possibly have a problem. There's no harm, and that's why it's not an FDA recall, it's a consumer protection agency recall," he told the outlet.

Glass water bottle and a woman cutting lemons alongside (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Mikhail Nilov)

He asserted that there’s no harm in consuming the product. It’s just that there is a potential that a bottle could “break right.” The remedy, the company says, is that consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gerolsteiner sparkling water bottles and return the bottles from the affected lots to the place of purchase for a full refund in cash or credit.