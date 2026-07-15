Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: What Foods to Avoid if You're Concerned About the Parasite If a parasite is behind a diarrhea outbreak, contaminated food or water is often the source. By Anna Quintana Published July 15 2026, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

An outbreak of a diarrheal illness is enough to make anyone think twice about what's on their plate. While public health officials work to identify and contain outbreaks, many people are left wondering what they should eat — and, perhaps more importantly, what they should avoid.

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If you've been searching for information about an explosive diarrhea outbreak and what foods to avoid, it's important to know that recommendations can vary depending on the parasite or germ involved. However, there are some general food safety guidelines that can help lower your risk of getting sick or prevent symptoms from getting worse if you're already infected.

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What foods should you avoid during an explosive diarrhea outbreak?

If a parasite is behind a diarrhea outbreak, contaminated food or water is often the source, according to the CDC. Fresh produce that hasn't been washed properly, untreated drinking water, and raw or undercooked foods are among the most common culprits.

If you're currently experiencing diarrhea, experts generally recommend avoiding foods that can be difficult to digest or may irritate your digestive tract, including: Greasy or fried foods

Spicy meals

High-fat dairy products (especially if you're temporarily lactose intolerant)

Alcohol

Caffeinated beverages

Sugary drinks and fruit juices, which may worsen diarrhea

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How do I know if I have regular diarrhea from Taco Bell or the explosive parasitic diarrhea from Taco Bell? 🌮 🔔 — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) July 14, 2026

Instead, stick with bland, easy-to-digest foods while staying hydrated. Bananas, rice, applesauce, toast, plain crackers, oatmeal, and boiled potatoes are often recommended until symptoms begin to improve. If health officials identify a specific contaminated food linked to an outbreak — such as leafy greens, fresh herbs, or imported produce — avoid consuming those products until they're declared safe.

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Good hygiene also plays a major role in preventing illness per the CDC. Wash your hands thoroughly before preparing food, rinse produce under running water, cook meat to safe internal temperatures, and avoid drinking untreated water from lakes, rivers, or streams.

How long does the explosive diarrhea parasite last?

One of the most common parasites associated with explosive, watery diarrhea is Cryptosporidium (often called Crypto). Symptoms typically begin between two and 10 days after exposure and can last anywhere from one to two weeks in otherwise healthy people. In some cases, symptoms may come and go for up to a month, the CDC writes.

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Another common culprit is Giardia, which often causes diarrhea, bloating, stomach cramps, nausea, and fatigue. Without treatment, symptoms may persist for two to six weeks or even longer.

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Most healthy adults recover on their own with plenty of fluids and rest, though some people — including young children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems — may need medical treatment. Anyone experiencing severe dehydration, bloody diarrhea, persistent vomiting, or symptoms lasting longer than several days should contact a healthcare provider.

Is the parasite contagious?

Yes. Many parasites that cause diarrhea are contagious. Parasites like Cryptosporidium and Giardia spread through what's known as the fecal-oral route, meaning tiny amounts of contaminated stool can be transferred through unwashed hands, contaminated food or water, shared surfaces, or recreational water like swimming pools, reports the CDC.

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@cbsnews Nearly 1,300 people in Michigan have been diagnosed with a parasitic infection that can cause weeks of watery diarrhea, making it the largest such outbreak in state history. Cyclosporiasis stems from consuming fruits or vegetables that were exposed to feces-contaminated irrigation water, and it can be difficult to protect yourself from it. CBS News' @Ash-har Quraishi has more on the steps you can take to save yourself from explosive diarrhea caused by cyclospora, as health officials investigate one of the nation's largest outbreaks of it in years. #news #cyclospora #michigan #health #healthtok ♬ original sound - cbsnews