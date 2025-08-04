Folgers Coffee Price Nearly Doubles in Just One Month, Sparking Debate on Social Media "Price gouging needs to stop." By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 4 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Spencer Hakimian/X

What are the coffee drinkers of the world to do when even the price of brewing your own cup of coffee at home becomes costlier than supporting a local coffee shop? Are our favorite packages, jugs, and containers of coffee really being subjected to the shrinkflation phenomenon that has plagued consumers for far too long? As one X (formerly Twitter) user noted, his beloved jug of Folgers Black Silk coffee has nearly doubled in the span of just one month.

Why is Folgers coffee — long renowned as an affordable, working man's cup of Joe — becoming so expensive that it is no longer accessible to the average consumer? Are tariffs to blame? Below, we explore what one user believes is an egregious example of the cost of consumers' favorite goods reaching inappropriate levels, and what consumers can do if they find that their beloved coffee suddenly becomes too expensive to purchase.

Folgers coffee price nearly doubles in one month.

In a July 30 post on X (formerly Twitter), Spencer Hakimian, the Founder of Tolou Capital Management, notes that the 2 lb. 1.7 oz. Black Silk variety of Folgers now costs $19.72 when it was $12.99 just a month ago. "Tariffs making everything costly," writes Bhart Singh in response to Hakimian's post.

This was $12.99 a month ago. pic.twitter.com/aPi11L7cra — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 30, 2025

"We need to start listing all the things we can do that would be cheaper than buying [a] 2 lb container of Folgers Coffee," another user jokingly writes. There are certainly plenty of other coffee brands that consumers can support instead, although the safety of those brands is debatable. Indeed, in March, a popular decaffeinated coffee brand was subject to a mass recall due to the bags being mislabeled and actually containing caffeinated beans.

It isn't just Hakimian who noticed the rising cost of Folgers coffee, a brand that has has a long-term reputation as being the affordable, accessible brand of coffee for families who may not have the means to purchase costlier brands. "The cost of the beans have went up to to increased demand, weather conditions, and tariffs," TikTok user Lauren Dakota notes.

Another user attests to the fact that supporting a local coffee shop has become the less costly alternative to brewing a cup of coffee at home, which has been the recommended advice for those seeking to save money on their beloved coffee. "I spend about $1 an oz. on coffee from a local roaster, and I don’t have to support Walmart or any other corporation that continues to support [what's] happening in the U.S. right now. Supporting small business makes America great," Donatello Walker writes.