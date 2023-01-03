Bagels Have Been a Popular Breakfast Staple for Decades — But Are They Vegan?

Bagels are traditionally vegan-friendly. At their core, New York-style bagels are a type of bread that's typically made with a mix of flour, yeast, and water, according to Kathy's Vegan Kitchen. Once the dough is made, they're boiled in water, and baked.

But depending on the type of bagel, certain ingredients may be added to make them no longer vegan-friendly. To be safe, when buying bagels at a bakery or grocery store, ask the staff beforehand.