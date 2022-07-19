Sarah Fleming Manages Her Family Logging Business in Netflix Reality Series, ‘Big Timber’

Season 1 and 2 of Big Timber offer a glimpse into the daunting challenges a group of lumberjacks might face. Caught up in a vicious battle between meeting targets, sourcing wood despite the unexpected difficulties, and dealing with paperwork, the stars of Big Timber hardly get the chance to rest.

The reality TV show first premiered on Netflix on July 2, 2021, introducing viewers to Kevin Wenstob, the owner of Wenstob Timber Resources, his wife Sarah Fleming, and others.