Massive Invasive Tegu Lizards Sighted in South Carolina — What to Know About These Giants Tegu lizards are invasive species in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Their presence threatens natural wildlife living in the area. By Anna Garrison Dec. 28 2023, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Tegu lizards are native to countries in South America, such as Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Tegu lizards harm native wildlife, as they often eat the eggs of native species such as sea turtles, tortoises, and even alligators. Like many reptiles, they can also carry salmonella, which poses a public health threat.

The ever-looming presence of climate change has created several unsettling changes to the ecosystem, but did you know that climate change is also responsible for the uptick in invasive species? Invasive species damage the environment because they often outcompete native species, wreaking havoc on ecosystems. You may have heard of invasive species like spotted lanternflies and Burmese pythons, but did you know about Tegu lizards? Here's the scoop on all things giant reptile.

Source: iStock

Tegu lizards are an invasive species found across the U.S. South, including South Carolina.

Tegu lizards are reptiles with black and white or red stripes down their bodies. They can grow to nearly five feet long and spend winters in burrows during a hibernation-like period known as brumation. Hatchling Tegus have green heads that slowly fade into black and white as they mature. According to a report from March 2022 by the U.S. Geological Survey, Tegu lizards inhabit at least four counties in Florida and were likely introduced to the U.S. via the pet trade, similar to how Burmese pythons arrived in Florida.

Research ecologist Amy Yackel Adams warned, "Several lines of evidence from recent USGS research studies published from 2018 to 2021 now provide clear indication for managers that the entire southeast portion of the United States is at risk of tegu establishment if lizard releases continue unabated." Tegu lizards have also become an invasive species issue in Georgia, where the state Department of Natural Resources urges citizens to report sightings of the reptiles.

In December 2023, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said that it had received over 100 reports of Tegu sightings since the organization first confirmed the reptiles were in the state, reports WEAU 13 News. In 2021, South Carolina passed a rule prohibiting Tegu transportation or reproduction into the state, and citizens who spot the lizards in the wild are encouraged to take a photograph and report the sighting using this form.

Source: iSTock

Why are Tegu lizards harmful to the ecosystem?

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Tegu lizards' diets include fruit, eggs, and small animals such as rodents or other reptiles. In Florida, Tegu has been documented eating alligator eggs, tortoise eggs, sea turtle eggs, and nesting bird eggs, endangering the native species population.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources also explains that Tegu could spread parasites to native wildlife and endanger native crops. Like many reptiles, Tegu can also carry salmonella, potentially endangering human populations.

Source: iStock

How can you get rid of Tegu lizards?