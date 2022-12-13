Scary Extinct Animals That Will Keep You up at Night

Sometimes we’re better off not knowing certain animals existed. While we’re used to seeing cats, dogs, raccoons, and the occasional bear or snake depending on your location, the fact that these animals actually existed can be difficult to wrap our minds around.

Luckily, this is a list of scary extinct animals as opposed to scary living animals. Usually, we don’t celebrate animals going extinct, but in this case, we might all sleep more soundly knowing that these creatures aren’t walking, swimming, or flying around.