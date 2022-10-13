National Park Service Trucked in Supplemental Water For Point Reyes' Elk, Amid Drought

The National Park Service came to the rescue for some terribly thirsty elk, amid a nasty drought.

Because of the heatwaves and water shortages, creeks and old stock ponds in the rural Marin County, Calif. park have completely dried up. So to keep Point Reyes' famously large elk population alive during the drought, park officials have brought in supplemental water by truck. They have also dispersed mineral licks near all water tanks and troughs, to prevent copper and selenium deficiencies.