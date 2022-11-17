2023 Toyota Prius: Details, When and Where to Get It, and More on the New Hybrid Model
While the media is constantly buzzing about everything that's new at Tesla, we're excited to hear about the latest Toyota Prius. As one of the first hybrid cars to really garner a following, the tiny compact car is iconic in the realm of EVs and hybrid-electric vehicles. And right now, we're excited to catch a glimpse of the latest and greatest model — but when will the 2023 Toyota Prius be available?
"When the Prius Plug-In concept model was first revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show back in 2009, few could have seen the important role it would play in the future of mobility," a press release about the new model reads. "It offered customers a versatile solution with its pure EV or hybrid modes, impeccable MPG, and all the tech people expected from a Prius — making a perfect addition to the third-generation Prius lineup."
"Now in its tenth year of production, this plug-in hybrid model has continued to offer customers the flexibility of getting around town on zero emission battery power or hybrid mode for fuel efficient road tripping," it continues. "And now, this plug-in offers a thrilling experience in its own right — by bringing even more performance and technology to an already incredible package."
What to know about the 2023 Toyota Prius:
Car fanatics are loving the 2023 Toyota Prius, largely because of its sleek new ~lewk~.
"The same teardrop shape remains, but the new model's smooth side surfacing, elegant detailing, and far more athletic proportions make us look back at the previous model and wonder — what happened?" Joey Capparella of Car and Driver writes. "If the Prius could have looked like this the entire time, why didn't it?"
The new model also has LED headlights (love it), all-wheel drive, more horsepower (now up to 220 from the previous model's 121 horsepower), and both a gasoline engine and a lithium-ion battery pack. According to the press release, the battery sits beneath the rear seat, providing drivers with about 38 miles of electric driving range.
That's certainly a step up from the last model in the eco department. The previous model only provided drivers with about 25 miles of electric driving.
So you can hook it up and charge it for a little juice, as a supplement to the gas engine, meaning the 2023 Toyota Prius isn't fully an EV.
Why isn't the 2023 Toyota Prius electric? It's controversial.
Many are disappointed that a fully electric Prius has yet to debut, but Toyota still hasn't made a name for itself in the EV market.
According to The Verge, the company released the bZ4X EV earlier this year which had to be recalled for its janky wheels. The company reportedly vowed to return to the drawing board before releasing another electric vehicle, but environmentalists are pretty disappointed the 2023 Prius wasn't it.
“The sale of more hybrid vehicles, including the Prius, drags us further into the climate crisis,” Greenpeace East Asia climate and energy campaigner Daniel Read stated via The Verge. “When the Prius was first released, it was on the cutting edge of low carbon transport. However, 25 years later, it is clear that hybrid vehicle technology is not sufficient to cap global heating at 1.5 degrees Celsius.”
When and where will the 2023 Toyota Prius be available for purchase?
If you're interested in buying the new Prius, details ahead.
Price-wise, the base model is expected to cost under $30,000, and top versions will probably be around $40,000 or more. Specifics haven't yet been released, according to the press release, but they will be by the end of the year. The car itself is expected to become available for purchase sometime at the end of 2023.