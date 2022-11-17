2023 Toyota Prius: Details, When and Where to Get It, and More on the New Hybrid Model

Car fanatics are loving the 2023 Toyota Prius, largely because of its sleek new ~lewk~.

"The same teardrop shape remains, but the new model's smooth side surfacing, elegant detailing, and far more athletic proportions make us look back at the previous model and wonder — what happened?" Joey Capparella of Car and Driver writes. "If the Prius could have looked like this the entire time, why didn't it?"