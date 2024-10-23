Home > Big Impact > Clean Energy News & Solutions Adam Cohen’s STIC to Launch: Revolutionizing Mobile Advertising and Promoting Clean Air Vehicles Drivers of electric and hybrid vehicles are particularly encouraged to join. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 23 2024, 4:29 p.m. ET Source: STIC

Adam Cohen, a 21-year-old visionary entrepreneur, is gearing up to launch his innovative AdTech startup, Stic, by the end of this month. Stic is not just another advertising platform; it's a groundbreaking concept that allows drivers to earn income while promoting products and services on the go. By transforming vehicles into mobile billboards, drivers can earn up to 14 cents per mile, offering a lucrative side income to anyone who spends time on the road.

What sets Stic apart from traditional out-of-home advertising is its simplicity and ease. Instead of using bulky vehicle wraps or complicated installations, Stic utilizes easily removable stickers that are applied to cars, which significantly lowers the barrier to entry for drivers looking to participate. This innovation makes it accessible for anyone to join the network and start earning from their daily commute. More importantly, Cohen’s vision emphasizes environmental responsibility, particularly in his push to promote clean air vehicles within the Stic ecosystem. Drivers of electric and hybrid vehicles are particularly encouraged to join, positioning Stic at the intersection of sustainability and technology.

Stic offers a uniquer way for brands to connect with consumers, while benefiting everyday drivers.

Cohen, whose idea for Stic came to life after reading the Wall Street Journal, saw the untapped potential in leveraging the millions of miles that drivers travel daily for advertising purposes. He recognized that while digital advertising saturates the online world, there remains significant room for innovation in real-world advertising spaces. Thus, Stic was born to fill this gap, offering a unique way for brands to connect with consumers, all while benefiting everyday drivers.

In its pre-seed funding round, Stic raised $1.55 million at a valuation of $16.8 million, showcasing the tremendous faith investors have in Cohen’s vision. The investment reflects the belief that Stic can not only disrupt the outdoor advertising industry but also serve as a platform that empowers individuals—particularly those looking to supplement their income. The funds raised will go toward expanding the platform’s reach and refining the technology that powers it. Using advanced tracking systems, Stic ensures that advertisers receive data-driven insights on their campaigns, further optimizing brand exposure.

A key component of Stic’s mission is the integration of sustainability initiatives, particularly in supporting the adoption of clean air vehicles. Cohen believes that encouraging drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids to participate will help spread awareness and normalize eco-friendly transportation. By rewarding drivers with additional earnings, Stic is helping to build a future where being eco-conscious is not just a moral choice, but a profitable one as well.

Cohen’s commitment to promoting sustainability within the Stic platform aligns with a broader trend of businesses embedding social responsibility into their core operations. He envisions a future where not only drivers benefit financially but also where cities can see an increase in green transportation. Stic is positioned to become a key player in both the gig economy and the sustainability movement.

Adam Cohen is focused on clean air vehicles as Stic prepares for its official launch.

As Stic prepares for its official launch, anticipation continues to build around how the platform will be received. Cohen’s strategic focus on clean air vehicles is especially timely, given the global push for reducing carbon emissions and the growing popularity of electric cars. Advertisers, too, are likely to find value in the platform’s innovative approach to mobile advertising, offering a new and impactful way to reach consumers.

Stic’s launch is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for Adam Cohen and his team. With a solid foundation of funding and a clear, socially responsible vision, Stic is set to revolutionize both the advertising and transportation industries. The combination of innovative AdTech with a commitment to environmental sustainability makes Cohen’s brainchild a startup to watch in the coming years.