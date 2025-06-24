Why Are People Boycotting McDonald’s? The Actual Reason May Surprise You "We are asking everyone, everywhere, to hold the line and stand in solidarity." By Jamie Bichelman Published June 24 2025, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In June 2025, people have beef with McDonald's. No, it is not because of a foreign object inside a Big Mac that made someone sick; nor is it because of a lack of transparency and an allergic reaction that sent someone to the hospital. On June 24, fed-up customers of all ages initiated an “economic blackout” via a boycott of the fast food giant. Their reasons, of course, are sure to make the higher-ups and McDonald's decision-makers squirm in their cushy seats.

If you haven't yet learned about the McDonald's boycott of 2025, or if you are interested in taking action and joining the boycott, keep reading for more details. Below, we discuss the reasons for the boycott, who is involved, who is planning the boycott, and other important details about why McDonald's is on the receiving end of scorn from furious customers of all identities.



Why are people boycotting McDonald’s in June 2025?

As USA TODAY explains, customers are boycotting McDonald's beginning on June 24 due in part to their frustrations with the fast food giant rolling back their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and programs. The advocacy group The People's Union USA is behind the series of "economic blackouts," per USA TODAY, and McDonald's finds itself in the group's crosshairs because it rolled back its DEI work in January, coinciding with the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

"Citing the 'evolving landscape around DEI,' it stopped setting goals to increase diversity in senior leadership and ended a program that encouraged diversity among its suppliers," according to USA TODAY. Furthermore, according to The Arizona Republic, the boycott will last a week, and follows similar boycotts of retail giants like Amazon and Target.

"The mission of The People’s Union USA is to hold corporations and corrupt systems accountable, not with violence or empty promises, but with the one thing that actually affects them, the money we spend," The People’s Union USA's leader, John Schwarz, told The Arizona Republic. Ideally, the boycotts will reach the decision-makers at McDonald's and grab their attention, affecting real, lasting change that will improve the lives of employees and customers alike.

Although DEI rollbacks are a core part of the boycott, according to Schwarz's Instagram post above, "performative DEI" is just one of many reasons for the boycott. Other reasons, per Schwarz's Instagram post, include: They exploit tax loopholes and do not pay their fair share.

They engage in price gouging while wages stay low.

They suppress workers’ rights and union efforts.

They support political figures who threaten democracy.

They prioritize profit over people, community, and truth.