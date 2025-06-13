McDonald’s Customer Gets ‘Insanely Sick’ After Eating a Big Mac — Then She Checked the Patty

Sticking to her patty was some gross creatures, and seeing them wriggling made her vow to never touch a Big Mac again in her life.

Big Mac's cult fanbase spans no boundaries. Food Republic states that McDonald's sells 6.5 million burgers each day, which implies approximately 75 Big Macs are sold every second. The reason is simple: they’re lip-smackingly delicious. Big Mac explodes into the mouth with a cocktail of flavors squooshing within the subtle nuttiness of toasted buns, secret sauce, crunchy veggies, and grilled patty. However, in a TikTok video series, one repulsed customer, FresaConCrema313 (@FresaConCrema313), depicted what she discovered inside her Big Mac, after which she swore to never eat one. The sight was enough to evoke extreme aversion even in the most ardent Mickey D’s fans.

McDonald's customer shocked to find maggots inside her Big Mac (Image Source: TikTok | @FresaConCrema313, @FresaConCrema313)

“I got insanely sick after eating McDonald's,” the woman told the viewers. She revealed that she’s someone who doesn’t like to eat the top bun. So when she bought this Big Mac from a McDonald’s in downtown Detroit, she flipped the top bun. What she failed to notice was that some tiny creatures had moved into the burger’s bosom and were living in their wet and gluey McMansion without her knowledge. Later on, when she flipped the patty and realized their presence, she was obviously grossed out.

Image Source: TikTok | @breannakashay

Beneath the patty, maggots were jiggling and squirming. When she caught these creatures red-handed, they crawled back inside the burger to escape her attention. Even worse was that she had already eaten a bite of the sickening thing. Viewers joked that the creatures resembled “disco rice” enjoying themselves in their Big Mac mansion.

McDonald's customer shares a news report. (Image Source: TikTok | @FresaConCrema313, @FresaConCrema313)

The video prompted a tailspin of expressions, including disgust, horror, and grossness, as well as a scientific discussion about how maggots ended up inside the whopper. “It takes 2 to 3 days for fly larvae to hatch into maggots. This was old. If they were on it before, they would have died during the cooking process,” reflected @stephaniemarlies. She guessed that water probably wetted the burger’s bed.

Image Source: TikTok | @jennb3333

In part 2 of the footage, she flipped the top bun to display a throng of tiny maggots crawling in the orangish sauce at the bottom of the patty, some of them still clinging to the fried patty. “Look at that! I ate that! I've never felt this sick in my life. I've lost 7 pounds since I ate this. I didn't know that McDonald's could make you lose weight,” the woman grunted. A flurry of green disgust emojis popped up in the comments section. @ashlovesbread said, “How are you not freaking out? I would simply die!” @dazedandhappy declared, “I am never eating McDonald’s again!”

Image Source: TikTok | @maleah

In late August 2024, the McD’s customer posted a follow-up video to address people who accused her of posting a fake story and “for all the judgy mcjudgersons that don't understand.” She said, “Everybody keeps assuming it's the burger. I don’t know. Maybe it was the sauce, maybe the sauce had larvae in it. All I know is that I got really sick when I finished eating. It’s no longer here. It’s frozen. I am at the scene of a crime.”

McDonald's repelled by even a toast after the gross experience (Image Source: TikTok | @FresaConCrema313)

She also showed a piece of McD’s toast she had left uneaten in her car for three to four days, because she didn’t want to touch it after the Big Mac experience. “I couldn’t eat it, because anytime I put anything in my mouth, after eating that Big Mac.” @sammy commented, “It’s been a week, girl, are you alive!” @daryldixonlover911 said, “As a former McDonald’s manager, I’m horrified. This is truly beyond disgusting!” Many people asked her to update whether she had sued the fast food restaurant or undergone a “parasitic cleanse.”

Image Source: TikTok | @trin.trin

In response, she posted another video, sharing that McDonald’s “ignored” her “food poisoning report.” On a background score titled “Betrayed,” she shared a news report, according to which several people got food poisoning after eating Big Macs.

You can follow FresaConCrema313 (@FresaConCrema313) on TikTok to watch all the videos of this McDonald's Big Mac series.