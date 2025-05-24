Doctor Buys Fast Food From McDonald’s and Papa John’s — Checks Them Two Months Later: ‘No Mold...’

When he returned to check up on the snacks after two months, he pledged to never eat them again in his lifetime.

While a food sits on a countertop or inside a refrigerator, getting assaulted every moment by the shifting sands of time, it turns into unpalatable remnants. Many of them become soggy, mushy, moldy, or to say it in simple words, terribly ugly. Or maybe not! Doctor Robert DeBease (@docrob.holistic) bought a McDonald’s burger, McDonald’s French fries, and a Papa John’s pizza, and left these in his kitchen. After two months, when he returned to check up on them, he was left terrified. The snacks sat there, smiling on his face, seemingly untouched by mortality. “This ‘food’ refuses to rot… and that should terrify you,” he warned on Instagram.

Doctor kept popular fast foods in his kitchen for two months and was left in disbelief (Image Source: Instagram | @docrob.holistic)

The video begins with Doctor DeBease sitting across a table in his room facing a window. He shows off a jumbo-sized brown paper packet smeared with oily patches. “This is a 62-day-old bag of McDonald’s French fries and a McDonald’s hamburger, and I also have a 62-day-old Papa John’s pizza,” he said while displaying the snacks one by one on the camera. To his utter disbelief, the two-month-old snacks displayed “zero changes,” defying decay altogether. “Want to know what happened? Nothing. No mold. No decay. Just hard crust and a bun that turned to cardboard,” shared the Georgia-based doctor who has 27 years of practice and dealt with over 50,000 patients and clients.

Doctor kept popular fast foods in his kitchen for two months and was left in disbelief (Image Source: Instagram | @docrob.holistic)

“There’s no decay. Personally, I don’t get it. If this were a piece of bread, it’d be the color of the frog right now,” he reflected while flashing the whopping burger on the screen. Next, he picked up the red pouch containing McDonald’s French fries. Scooping out a cluster of potato fries, he pulled them out with his fingers, displaying them to the viewers. The stubborn fries looked as if just been bought from the joint. No sign of aging. “So why isn’t this food rotting? Well, probably because it’s not real food.” He kept on flouncing the fries in and out of the box.

Fast food from McDonalds in close-up shot. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch)

He said, “It’s more like a ‘chemistry experiment’ filled with chemicals designed to keep it looking fresh on the outside while slowly rotting you and me on the inside. Well, not me. I am not going to eat this garbage.” Doctor DeBease flipped open the Papa John's pizza box, flashing the pepperoni pizza. “The crazy thing with this stuff is these additives in this garbage don’t just prevent mold, they disrupt hormones, they increase body fat, they worsen inflammation. They just really flare up the autoimmune disease. Plus, they’re filled with ultra-processed carbs and seed oils. I mean, if this food doesn’t rot, maybe your body doesn’t know how to break it down either,” the doctor explained.

Image Source: Instagram | @rakaholic

Image Source: Instagram | @totheritz

In the caption, he elaborated that fast foods like these are full of preservatives like “calcium propionate, BHA, and TBHQ—chemicals that extend shelf life but destroy your health.” He urged people to “Ditch fake food,” and “Heal with real food.” Thousands of viewers jumped in to share similar horror stories about the fast foods they bought. “There was a McDonald's cheeseburger with fries and a Dunkin' Donuts donut that looked as if they had just been purchased. I was shocked to learn that they were five years old, and they looked the same. As a matter of fact, I believe they are still being used as an experiment. Isn't that crazy?” shared @thegeneticchef. @kelli.who shared, “I did the same thing with an ice cream sandwich. Never melted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Robert G DeBease, ND, DC (@docrob.holistic)

You can follow Doctor Robert DeBease (@docrob.holistic) on Instagram for health tips and medical advice.