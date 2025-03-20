Tesla Issues Cybertruck Recall for 2023-2025 Models — Here's What Went Wrong In a twist of irony, Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck is facing a decidedly old-school problem — parts falling off. By Sarah Walsh Published March 20 2025, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Tesla

The electric vehicle giant Tesla is recalling over 46,000 Cybertrucks due to a potentially hazardous issue with the vehicle's exterior trim. This recall affects all Cybertruck models manufactured between November 13, 2023, and February 27, 2025. The problem stems from the cant rail, a stainless-steel exterior trim panel that can potentially detach from the vehicle while driving — which isn't ideal for Tesla owners or other drivers on the road.

Unraveling the stainless steel dilemma in the 2025 Tesla Cybertruck recall:

Tesla first became aware of this issue on January 7, 2025, but the official recall didn't come until March 18, 2025. The cant rail — which gives the Cybertruck's distinctive appearance — has proven to be a weak link in the vehicle's construction. The company received complaints about partial delamination of the cant rail stainless steel panel. But the issue goes further than that, as owners reported the panels were actually detaching.

Despite initial tests showing no signs of separation, They recalled 3,878 trucks after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration informed them of vehicle owners alleging that the panels were detaching. Cars explained, says, "This recall marks a significant setback for Tesla, given the Cybertruck's troubled history and the high expectations for its launch.⁠" They added, "Cybertruck deliveries have been halted, and Tesla is urging all owners to schedule immediate repairs at no cost.⁠"

Tesla is experiencing turbulence.

This recall comes at a particularly challenging time for Tesla. The company's market valuation has plummeted by over 40% in recent months, making it the worst-performing S&P 500 stock in 2025. The decline is attributed to various factors, including weakened demand, increasing competition in China, and controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk's political activities involving DOGE.

Tesla's woes extend beyond the Cybertruck recall. They faced uncertainty about profitability and concerns about the progress of its Full Self-Driving technology. There has also been a decline in registrations, with Germany reporting a 70% plunge in recent months. Adding to Tesla's troubles, Tesla reported its first annual decline in deliveries, with a drop in automotive revenue and operating income in Q4 2024. The company's net income also took a substantial hit, falling 71% compared to 2023.

