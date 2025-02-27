Pürblack: The Gold Standard in Shilajit From the peaks of the Himalayas to your wellness routine, learn why Pürblack’s commitment to quality changes everything. By Green Matters Staff Published Feb. 27 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Pürblack, Inc.

Imagine a natural remedy so powerful it’s been prized for thousands of years—yet many people have never even heard of it. Shilajit, a rare resin formed over centuries in the rocky crevices of the world’s highest peaks, has the potential to transform energy, stamina, and recovery like nothing else. But not all shilajit is created equal. For Nodari Rizun, founder of Pürblack, this discovery sparked an obsession to perfect the extraction of the world’s purest shilajit and provide life-changing benefits to modern consumers.

Rizun didn’t start his career in wellness. An accomplished human rights attorney, he was drawn into the world of shilajit when he witnessed a Soviet dissident recover from paralysis that resulted from a spine fracture using a combination of shilajit and yoga. This revelation sparked a passion in him to explore the healing potential of this ancient resin.

"Shilajit has been revered in Ayurvedic and Eastern medicine and has early mentions from Avicena and Sharaka Samitha for its ability to rejuvenate the body and mind, but many people have never heard of it," Rizun explains. “Despite thousands of years of evidence, shilajit often falls out of favor because of the overwhelming amount of ineffective counterfeits that flood the market.”

His company, Pürblack, was born out of his desire to make the purest and most effective shilajit accessible. Rizun explains that high-quality shilajit is fairly rare because knowledge and effort are required to identify and process shilajit-bearing rock and turn it into quality resin.

Shilajit is a naturally occurring resin formed over centuries from decomposed plant matter in high-altitude regions such as the Caucasus, Siberia, Latin America, Himalayas, Siberia, and even Antarctica. Rich in plant metabolites, ashless humic acids, fulvic acids, amino acids, carbon-based micro minerals, vitamins, and bioactive compounds, it’s no surprise that shilajit has caught the attention of wellness enthusiasts. However, as the market grows, so does the prevalence of inferior products. Many brands have rushed to capitalize on shilajit’s popularity, offering diluted, poorly refined, or even counterfeit versions of the resin without understanding the process of how shilajit is made or what quality for shilajit means.

"Consumers often don’t realize that the majority of shilajit on the market is subpar at best, and at worst, dangerous," says Rizun. "Inferior products are often made from soil extractions with little or no shilajit in it."

In an attempt to meet the rising demand and lower costs, some brands cut corners during the refinement process, leading to a product that lacks both potency and safety.

One of the most telling signs of poor-quality shilajit is its texture, viscosity, and horrid smell and taste. Genuine, high-quality shilajit is thick, sticky, and tar-like, with a highly specific smell and taste, while inferior versions are often runny, too solid, gritty, or repugnant to smell and taste. Counterfeits are usually powders, capsules, tablets or tabs, tinctures, and made out of soil extractions. Low-quality resins are made with soil additives and are generally horribly smelly, too runny, or rock solid.

Pürblack creates a better product by controlling every aspect of the production process and is a pioneer in innovation in all stages, from sourcing the resin-bearing rocks to the final purification. They have patented their process for refining and purifying shilajit, so each jar retains the resin’s full range of bioactive compounds. Pürblack’s manufacturing process is based in the U.S., making it the only shilajit brand that is produced domestically. Purblack currently holds four patents on shilajit and shilajit dispensing devices, and two more patents are pending.

Rizun elaborates, "We knew from the beginning that the only way to maintain the integrity of this incredible natural substance was to develop a method that kept the beneficial compounds intact. We work constantly to optimize our manufacturing to broaden the spectrum of benefits and increase bioavailability. Our shilajit goes through extensive testing for purity and efficacy."

This commitment to quality is evident in Pürblack’s packaging as well. Each jar is made from Miron glass, designed to protect the resin from UV light and preserve its potency. The jars are engraved with a unique serial number, offering consumers the peace of mind that they are receiving an authentic product.

"We want to educate consumers on what makes high-quality shilajit," says Rizun. "When they buy from us, they know they’re getting something pure, powerful, and effective."

Shilajit is revered for its ability to improve physical and mental performance, but these benefits are only fully realized when the product is of the highest quality. One of the primary benefits of shilajit is its ability to increase energy levels naturally. Unlike caffeine or sugar, which provide a short-term energy boost followed by a crash, shilajit supports mitochondrial function, allowing the body to produce energy more efficiently. This leads to sustained, long-lasting energy without the side effects of stimulants.

In addition to boosting energy, shilajit has been shown to enhance physical recovery. "Competitive athletes, executives, and biohackers are some of our most loyal customers because they see the difference in their recovery times," Rizun says. "Whether it’s muscle soreness, joint pain, or fatigue after an intense workout or needing mental acuity to handle a difficult deal, Pürblack’s shilajit helps them perform better."

But the benefits of Pürblack’s shilajit don’t stop at physical performance. The resin is rich in humic and fulvic acids, which aid in the absorption of nutrients, ensuring that the body receives the vitamins and minerals it needs for optimal functioning. This is particularly important for women, who may struggle with mineral deficiencies.

"Shilajit is incredibly beneficial for both women’s and men’s health because it helps with iron absorption and balances hormones," says Rizun. "It’s a way to support health in a holistic way. It is one of the most potent and natural performance enhancers known to mankind.”

Despite the growing popularity of shilajit, many consumers still need to learn about the vast differences in quality across the market. Social media platforms like TikTok have played a role in introducing shilajit to a wider audience, but they have also contributed to the promotion of substandard counterfeits.

"A lot of people are buying cheap, low-quality shilajit, or even straight-up fakes, because they saw it online and don’t know what to look for in a product," Rizun explains. Pürblack aims to change that by educating consumers on how to spot inferior products and understand what makes their shilajit superior.