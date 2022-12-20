Humboldt County Earthquake Caused Structural Damage, Power Outages, and Injuries

Residents of Northern California were subject to an unexpected and very rude awakening on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County. Around 2:30 a.m. PT, thousands lost power, homes and buildings sustained different degrees of damage, and a number people have been injured.

The earthquake hit 11 miles from Fortuna, within close proximity to Eureka and Ferndale. Several aftershocks also shook much of the region in the following hours.