Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island

Even though Hawaiian winters often result in stormy weather, December 2022's Kona Low weather system was stronger than most.

A cold front made its way from the northwest, bringing high winds, rain, intense surf, hail, and thunderstorms. According to ABC News, trees and branches were knocked down, taking out power lines — a power outage at the Wailuku courthouse rescheduled hearings and trials, and about 12,000 residents have been without power.