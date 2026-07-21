Ocean Time and Your Wellbeing: A Guide to Coastal Travel That Protects the Sea A good coastal trip should leave you calmer and the coast no worse off. By Green Matters Staff Published July 21 2026, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Time by the water does something measurable to the body and mind. Researchers who study "blue spaces" — coastlines, lakes, and rivers — keep finding the same pattern: people who spend regular time near water report lower stress, better mood, and steadier sleep. The trouble is that the places giving us this calm are also the ones most at risk from the way we visit them. This guide looks at the health case for ocean time, the pressure that tourism puts on the coast, and how to plan a trip that leaves the water in better shape than you found it.

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Why the Ocean Is Good for Your Health

The marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols popularized the term "blue mind" to describe the calm, focused state many people feel near water. Studies since then have linked coastal visits with lower cortisol, reduced anxiety, and a stronger sense of restoration than green parks alone provide in some settings. Salt air, the rhythm of waves, and open horizons all seem to play a part.

Physical activity adds to the effect. Swimming, paddling, and surfing raise your heart rate without the joint strain of running on pavement. Morning sunlight supports a healthy circadian rhythm, which improves sleep. For many visitors, a week near the sea resets habits that city routines wear down over months.

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The Mental Side

Attention restoration theory suggests that natural settings let the brain recover from the constant focus that screens and offices demand. The sea, with its soft and changing motion, holds attention gently instead of grabbing it. People often return from coastal trips reporting clearer thinking, not only rest.

The Hidden Cost of Coastal Tourism

The same beaches that heal us are under strain. Heavy foot traffic erodes dunes. Boat fuel and sunscreen chemicals reach the water. Hotels built too close to the shore disturb nesting turtles and clear the plants that hold sand in place. Plastic from resorts and day-trippers washes back into the surf.

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Water quality is a growing worry. Runoff carries fertilizer, sewage, and industrial compounds into bays where people swim. Some of these compounds, including the group known as forever chemicals, resist breaking down and build up in fish and, over time, in us. A trip meant to restore your health can quietly add to the problem it depends on.

What Sustainable Coastal Travel Looks Like

Low-impact travel is less about sacrifice and more about better choices. A few principles cover most of it: stay in places that treat their waste, respect wildlife distance rules, use reef-safe products, and spend money with operators who put some of it back into conservation. The aim is a trip that supports the coast rather than draining it.

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Smaller operations often do this better than large resorts. When a business depends on the health of one stretch of beach, protecting that beach becomes self-interest rather than a marketing line. Scale matters as much as intention.

Costa Rica: A Model for Low-Impact Travel

Few countries have leaned into conservation the way Costa Rica has. The country runs on close to fully renewable electricity most years, has reversed decades of forest loss, and protects more than a quarter of its land in parks and reserves. Its national saying, "Pura Vida," pairs well with slow, nature-first travel.

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Wildlife and Reforestation

Costa Rica roughly doubled its forest cover from a low point in the 1980s, one of the clearest national recoveries anywhere. That regrowth brought back monkeys, sloths, and hundreds of bird species, many of them visible from the same Pacific beaches known for their waves. A surfer waiting for a set often shares the shoreline with scarlet macaws.

Renewable Energy

For several recent years, the national grid ran on more than 98 percent renewable power, drawn from water, wind, and geothermal sources. Visitors charge phones and cool rooms on some of the cleanest electricity in the Americas, which lowers the carbon cost of the stay itself.

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Choosing a Place To Stay That Gives Back

Where you sleep shapes most of your trip's footprint. All-inclusive stays get a bad name, and the sprawling, buffet-heavy version earns it. At a smaller scale, though, the model can cut waste: set menus reduce food thrown out, shared transport lowers car trips, and on-site instruction keeps guests from driving to far-off spots each day.

Look for operators that source food locally, limit guest numbers, and teach ocean respect as part of the stay. A place like Kalon Surf, an all-inclusive surf camp in Costa Rica, shows how a focused, small-group setup can pair daily coaching with meals and lodging under one roof, which keeps the daily impact contained and the local spend high. Concentrated stays of this kind tend to move less traffic across fragile beaches than scattered day trips do.

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Questions Worth Asking

Before booking, ask how a property handles wastewater, whether it uses reef-safe products, and how it treats nearby habitat. Honest operators answer quickly and in plain terms. Vague replies tell you something too.

Small Habits That Protect the Water You Play In

Individual choices add up across a busy season. A short list carries most of the weight.

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On The Beach

Pack out everything you bring in, skip single-use plastic, and stay off dunes and nesting zones. Give turtles, shorebirds, and monkeys room, and keep food sealed so wildlife does not learn to beg.

In The Water

Wear mineral sunscreen rather than the chemical kind, since common UV filters harm coral and drift into the wider sea. Rinse gear between beaches so you do not carry species from one bay to another. Choose human-powered activities, such as paddling and surfing, over motorized ones where you can.

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Protecting Clean Water, at the Coast and at Home

The forever chemicals turning up in tap water and in oceans come from the same throwaway habits. Cutting back on nonstick cookware, stain-treated fabrics, and greasy fast-food packaging lowers what reaches the sea. Filtering home water and backing stronger limits on these compounds protects both the reef you visit once a year and the glass you drink from every day.

Ocean health and human health run on the same water. A trip that respects one tends to protect the other, and the habits you build on vacation are easy to keep once you are back at your own sink.

Bringing It Home