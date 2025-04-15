Shift Launches New Grant to Help Shrink Tech’s Carbon Footprint Shift is an internet browser that strives to merge all your web apps into a single window. By Green Matters Staff Updated April 15 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Shift

Since the introduction of the internet into homes across the globe several decades ago, we have become more and more reliant on technology to power everything in our lives, including work, travel, entertainment, communication, and socialization.

Today, nearly everyone walks around with a powerful device in their pocket. In fact, Americans check their smartphones on average 144 times per day! Although technology has seen a massive evolution over the past three decades, the environmental response to it has not.

As technology has become more advanced, especially with the capabilities that AI is currently driving, it has taken an unexpected and often overlooked toll on the environment. To help combat this, Shift, a power browser that makes your digital life more productive, is introducing the Shift Impact Grant, a new $25,000 grant to support sustainability initiatives that create meaningful and measurable environmental impact.

What is Shift Browser?

Shift is an internet browser that strives to merge all your web apps into a single window. The goal of the browser is to streamline everything its users do online to conserve energy and time. Instead of flipping between dozens of tabs, users can access multiple email accounts, apps, and workspaces from one window, as well as set up customizable focus times to achieve distraction-free browsing.

About the Shift Impact Grant

The Shift Impact Grant is a $25,000 USD grant that will be awarded to one sustainability-focused organization. This funding will support initiatives that generate meaningful and measurable environmental impacts. The grant is available to nonprofits, social ventures, or startups in Canada or the US engaged in innovative, sustainable, and environmental projects. It will aim to support the recipient with funding and mentorship, as well as amplification through Redbrick, Shift’s parent company and a certified B Corp.

The application period is open from April 15 to May 13, 2025.

How You Can Make a Difference

The hidden costs of the tech industry have been steadily increasing over the years. The massive infrastructure powering our online lives contributes up to 2.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, surpassing the aviation sector. Although individual actions alone won’t change the trajectory of this environmental impact, you can still make a difference by spreading awareness and starting conversations about what needs to change to reduce our collective carbon footprint.

If you’re looking to improve your individual tech usage habits, there are plenty of small steps you can take. Decluttering your computer by deleting unnecessary files, emails, and photos can help to reduce tech usage and cloud storage. Conserve energy by unplugging unused electronic devices, using eco-modes, and turning on sleep or auto-shutdown modes. And optimize time spent on tech devices by streamlining workflows to do more with less time online.