Robert Susa of InventHelp Discusses Rise of Green Technology Inventions and What Inventors Should Know "A product can be environmentally responsible and still need to compete on price and functionality." Published March 10 2026

Sustainability is no longer a niche category in innovation. It is becoming a central force that shapes product development, investment decisions, and consumer behavior. From renewable energy devices to waste reduction tools and water conservation systems, green technology inventions are gaining attention across industries.

According to Robert “Bob” Susa, President and Owner of InventHelp, the growth of environmentally focused inventions reflects a broader shift in how people think about problem solving.“ More inventors today are starting with the question, how can this make an environmental impact,” Robert Susa explains. “That mindset changes the way products are designed, built, and presented to companies.”

As the innovation landscape evolves, Susa has observed clear patterns emerging among inventors who want to contribute to sustainability while also protecting and presenting their ideas professionally. Below, he shares insight into the rise of green technology inventions and what inventors should understand before moving forward.

The Growing Demand for Green Innovation

Green technology is no longer limited to solar panels and electric vehicles. It now includes a wide range of consumer products and systems designed to reduce environmental impact. These include: Energy efficient household devices

Water-saving plumbing attachments

Sustainable packaging alternatives

Compostable materials

Air quality monitoring tools

Smart waste management systems

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing environmentally responsible products. Businesses are responding by searching for innovations that align with sustainability goals. Susa notes that many inventors are identifying everyday inefficiencies and designing improvements with environmental awareness in mind. “Innovation often begins with frustration,” he says. “When someone sees waste, excess energy use, or unnecessary packaging, that frustration can lead to a creative solution.”

Source: Unsplash+

Why Green Technology Inventions Are Gaining Momentum

Several factors are contributing to the rise of environmentally focused inventions:

1. Consumer Awareness

Environmental consciousness has grown significantly over the past decade. Many consumers actively seek products that reduce their carbon footprint.

2. Corporate Sustainability Goals

Companies are under increasing pressure to adopt environmentally responsible practices. This creates opportunities for inventors who can offer practical solutions.

3. Technological Advancements

New materials, smart sensors, and AI-driven systems allow inventors to design more efficient products than ever before.

4. Regulatory Incentives

In some sectors, government programs and environmental standards encourage innovation in clean technology. Susa explains that inventors who understand these broader forces are better positioned to design products that resonate with both companies and consumers.

What Inventors Should Know Before Developing a Green Technology Product

While enthusiasm is high, Susa cautions that inventors should approach green technology development with preparation and realistic expectations.

Understand the Problem Clearly

A useful environmental invention solves a specific problem. Vague sustainability claims rarely hold up in a competitive marketplace. Inventors should ask: What measurable environmental issue does this solve?

Is the benefit quantifiable?

Does the solution improve efficiency or reduce waste in a clear way?

Clarity strengthens both the design and the presentation of an invention.

Research Existing Solutions

Green technology is a fast-growing field, which means there may already be similar products on the market. Conducting research early can prevent wasted time and resources. Susa encourages inventors to always seek the advice of a patent attorney. “Inventors need to know where their idea fits,” he says. “Research gives them information and direction.”

Source: Unsplash+

Consider Scalability

A green idea may work well on a small scale, but can it be manufactured efficiently? Can it be produced with sustainable materials? Does it remain environmentally beneficial during mass production? These are questions companies could eventually ask. Inventors who think about scalability early tend to make stronger impressions when presenting their ideas.

The Role of Patent Protection in Green Technology

Intellectual property protection remains a key step in the invention process, regardless of industry. Green technology inventions often involve functional systems, making utility patents a common consideration. Design patents may also apply if a product’s visual appearance is unique. Susa advises inventors to consult with registered patent professionals to evaluate protection options before publicly disclosing their idea. “Environmental innovation is competitive,” he explains. “Protecting your concept before discussing it broadly is a responsible move.”

Trends in Sustainable Invention Categories

Over the past several years, Susa believes there could be increased activity in certain categories:

Renewable Energy Accessories

Small devices that improve the efficiency of solar panels or energy storage systems.

Smart Home Sustainability Tools

Sensors and apps that track energy usage and reduce consumption.

Water Conservation Devices

Innovations designed for drought-prone regions.

Biodegradable Consumer Products

Everyday items made from compostable or plant-based materials. These categories continue to expand as awareness grows.

Balancing Environmental Goals with Market Realities

Inventors passionate about sustainability sometimes focus exclusively on environmental impact without considering consumer convenience or cost. Susa believes the most practical green inventions strike a balance between environmental benefit and practical usability. “A product can be environmentally responsible and still need to compete on price and functionality,” he says. “Companies often evaluate all of those factors.”

Submitting a Green Technology Idea to Companies

Once an invention is prepared and protection is sought, presentation is the next step. Companies reviewing green technology ideas typically want: A clear explanation of the environmental benefit

Supporting data or estimates when possible

A description of how the product fits into existing systems

A realistic manufacturing outlook Visual materials such as 3D renderings or prototypes can help communicate value clearly. Susa emphasizes that professionalism when submitting ideas to companies signals seriousness and preparation.

The Future of Eco Focused Innovation

Looking ahead, Susa predicts green technology could continue expanding beyond traditional categories. Artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced materials will likely shape the next wave of environmentally focused inventions. He believes everyday inventors will remain part of that movement. “Some of the most practical sustainability solutions come from people simply noticing inefficiency in their own lives,” Susa explains. “Innovation does not always begin in a lab. It often begins at home.”

Advice for Aspiring Green Inventors

For those considering entering the sustainability space, consider practical guidance: Stay informed about environmental trends

Conduct thorough research before investing heavily

Protect intellectual property early

Seek professional input where necessary

Remain patient and persistent Inventing is a process, not a single moment of inspiration.

Why Green Technology Matters Now

Environmental innovation is not simply a trend. It reflects a shift in values across industries and communities. As climate concerns, energy efficiency, and resource management remain global priorities, inventors who contribute meaningful solutions can play a role in shaping the future. Susa believes accessibility is key. “Innovation should not be limited to large corporations,” he says. “Independent inventors have valuable perspectives, especially when it comes to everyday environmental challenges.”

Final Thoughts