Track Space Junk on These Out-of-This-World Free Websites

Whenever we send something into space, it’s usually pretty cool. Space junk — human-made objects orbiting the Earth — isn’t as cool, but it is interesting to learn about and observe. The issue of debris in space is a big one, and many criticize dumping junk into space as there’s a chance for it to pose a hazard to humans.

That’s why space junk trackers are so important — we need to know where it is! If you want to map space junk, check out the three websites below.