Exploring Sustainable Gold: An Interview With Fisher Liberty Gold CEO Alexander Spellane "I encourage consumers to consider the story behind their jewelry." By Green Matters Staff Published April 24 2025, 2:12 p.m. ET

In the quest for ethical and eco-conscious luxury, sustainable gold has emerged as a pivotal element in the jewelry industry. To shed light on this evolving sector, we spoke with Alexander Spellane, CEO of Fisher Liberty Gold, a company at the forefront of responsible gold sourcing and innovation.

Q: Alexander, thank you for joining us. To start, can you define what sustainable gold is and why it’s crucial today?

Alexander Spellane: Sustainable gold refers to gold that is sourced, processed, and traded in ways that prioritize environmental stewardship, social equity, and economic fairness. This encompasses various practices, from recycling existing gold to supporting artisanal miners who adhere to strict ethical standards. The importance of sustainable gold has grown as consumers and investors alike demand transparency and accountability in the sourcing of precious materials.

Q: Fisher Liberty Gold is known for its commitment to ethical sourcing. Could you elaborate on the different types of sustainable gold available in the market?

AS: Certainly. Sustainable gold can be categorized into several types: Recycled Gold: This involves reclaiming gold from old jewelry, electronics, or industrial byproducts and refining it for reuse. It’s an eco-friendly option as it reduces the need for new mining, thereby lowering environmental impact. However, it’s essential to ensure that the gold is genuinely recycled and not just newly mined gold labeled as such.

Fairmined Gold: Sourced from certified artisanal and small-scale mining organizations, Fairmined gold ensures that miners receive fair wages, work in safe conditions, and adhere to environmental best practices. This certification supports community development and promotes responsible mining.

Fairmined Ecological Gold: A step further than Fairmined Gold, this type is extracted without the use of toxic chemicals like mercury or cyanide. It employs gravity-based methods and other non-toxic techniques to minimize environmental harm.

Biomining: An innovative approach that utilizes microorganisms to extract metals from ores. Biomining is considered more environmentally friendly as it can reduce the need for traditional mining methods and lower carbon emissions.

Q: How does Fisher Liberty Gold ensure its products meet these sustainable standards?

AS: We adhere to internationally recognized certifications such as Fairmined and the Responsible Gold Mining Principles. Our sourcing is transparent, and we maintain traceability from the mine to the final product. Additionally, we invest in community development projects and support initiatives that promote environmental conservation.

What challenges do you face in promoting sustainable gold, and how can consumers help?

AS: One significant challenge is the prevalence of “greenwashing,” where products are marketed as sustainable without meeting rigorous standards. Consumers can help by supporting brands that are transparent about their sourcing and certifications. Asking questions about the origin of materials and the ethical practices of companies can drive demand for genuinely sustainable products.

Q: Looking ahead, what innovations do you foresee in the sustainable gold sector?

AS: We’re excited about advancements in biomining and the development of more efficient recycling technologies. These innovations have the potential to reduce the environmental impact of gold extraction significantly. Additionally, increased collaboration between governments, NGOs, and the private sector will be crucial in establishing global standards and ensuring that sustainable practices become the norm rather than the exception.

Q: Finally, what message would you like to convey to consumers regarding their choices in gold coins?

AS: I encourage consumers to consider the story behind their jewelry. By choosing sustainable gold, you’re not only acquiring a beautiful piece but also supporting ethical practices that protect the environment and empower communities. Your choices can make a meaningful difference in shaping a more sustainable future for the industry.