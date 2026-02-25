How Modern Water Solutions Supports Office Sustainability and Employee Well-Being It’s estimated that 19% of all commercial energy consumption takes place in office buildings. By Green Matters Staff Updated Feb. 25 2026, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Meir Roth via Pexels

The modern world has reached a point where personal lives are becoming more real and more sustainable. People are aware of the impact of buying fast fashion. Transportation is becoming more efficient and less wasteful. There’s information on how everything, from our cookware to our diet, affects our health. People want to stay healthy and protect the environment with everything they buy and everything they do. But what about our professional lives? The workplace is often where sustainability falls flat. It’s easy to pass the blame and focus on other priorities.

Rather than depend on individual efforts, it’s important for corporate leaders to understand that systemic change is required. Sending a message and adopting a corporate responsibility stance isn’t enough. Real change requires active investment. It also requires the tools to equip everyone to act. This article will look at the office sustainability crisis and how the hydration company FloWater is equipping employers and employees to address it (while benefitting from it, as well).

The Sustainability Crisis at Work

Corporate offices are not naturally eco-friendly spaces. They generate waste in multiple areas at exceptional rates. It’s estimated that 19% of all commercial energy consumption takes place in office buildings. Even in a digital age, paper and printing still lead to copious waste. Electronics, lights, and HVAC consume incredible amounts of energy. Food packaging and waste are common. Transportation is another major cause of concern that represents 26.8% of all emissions, as noted in the same research. It factors into the office equation, since it is required when employers push for return-to-work policies over work-from-home alternatives.

And when it comes to water? It’s estimated that, in America alone, 2.5 million plastic bottles are disposed of every hour. And office workers? They throw away the majority of their share at work. This is where FloWater comes into the picture. The hydration company has addressed this through a sustainable solution that benefits employees, employers, and the environment.

How FloWater Works

The sustainability of FloWater’s hydration solutions hinges on one key factor: removing plastic bottles from the equation. This comes from a bottleless water dispenser designed for industrial use. FloWater has married the traditionally slow, ponderous process of hyper-purified clean drinking water systems with a fast-paced Refill Station that can handle the demand of commercial environments, including an office space. FloWater’s Refill Stations are built to connect to a building’s pre-existing water lines. They are hooked up to standard municipal tap water spigots and can handle a range of pressures (between 50 and 100 psi), making them easily adaptable to most situations.

The Refill Stations are designed to be more than a water fountain. They are equipped with multi-stage purification, incorporating advanced osmosis. Units contain a Coconut Carbon Filter, which is made from activated carbon sourced from coconut shells. These are designed to last for 12,000 gallons or one year, making maintenance simple and minimal. This gives FloWater Refill stations the ability to deliver exceptional water quality. The 7x Advanced Purification Refill Station, for example, removes up to 99.9% of contaminants. This includes microplastics, PFAS and lead. Delivering consistent, clean water is the focal point. But it’s the way FloWater has gone about its business that has created a ripple effect of benefits that impact employers, employees, and the Earth.

FloWater: Improving Office Sustainability

As far as office sustainability is concerned, there is an easy and obvious statistic to point to: the lack of single-use plastic waste. Refill Stations make it possible to reduce 100% of plastic bottles from a workspace, instantly eliminating one of the biggest pollutants in day-to-day work. Electricity is also a factor. The FloWater Classic model, for instance, uses less electricity than a coffee maker. It runs on a standard 110V wall outlet and pulls 117 watts at its maximum draw. Between plastic waste reduction and ultra-energy-efficient alone, FloWater-branded refill stations represent an incisive way for office managers and administrators to reach their ESG goals.

FloWater’s Impact on Employees

Many modern “green” products focus on sustainability at the expense of everything else. An eco-friendly dish detergent, for example, may be better for the environment, but if that means it doesn’t clean well, it often leads to more waste when you have to rerun the dishwasher or use twice as much soap to get the job done. Part of what makes FloWater’s hydration systems stand out is the ability to improve sustainability without sacrificing other key factors, including employee benefits around health and convenience.

A drop of as little as 3-4% in body hydration has been linked to a 25% reduction in work performance. The ability to reliably access high-quality drinking water helps employees maintain their edge. It leads to a sharpness from increased focus, as well as higher energy and lower levels of fatigue, keeping teams engaged and at their best throughout the work day. As far as convenience goes, FloWater Refill Stations remove the limited utility of bottled water, replacing it with a multi-functional alternative. Despite its low energy usage, Refill Stations can go beyond room-temperature water, delivering their contents in both chilled and heated formats. This gives workers greater versatility as they access clean drinking water for a variety of needs.

FloWater’s Impact on Businesses

Along with employee benefits and sustainability, the third part of the FloWater trifecta is its impact on business operations. FloWater has set itself up to operate as more than a vendor. It partners with businesses and organizations to support them in systemic hydration transformations. This helps businesses achieve ESG goals, but it goes further. Refill Stations are also a cost-saving move for many companies. The reduction in electricity and plastic waste is immediately felt. Even small details, like streamlining tech-certified installations that don’t require opening up walls or turning on water mains helps with a company trying to manage the up-front costs of ESG and employee wellness initiatives.

Convenience is also a factor for office managers and administrators. Refill Stations remove the need to orchestrate bottled water delivery and ensure that a workspace won’t run out of water. And then, there’s the productivity element referenced above. When managers and team leaders can keep their employees hydrated, it boosts productivity. From greater output to hassle-free and cost-saving factors, businesses benefit when they implement hydration transformation, too.

