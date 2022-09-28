Here’s How Volcanoes Can Give Off Sustainable Geothermal Energy

Though wind and solar energy is inherently clean, some consider geothermal to be the ideal energy alternative. Solar and wind power are just as clean, however, geothermal is considered to be the most widely available.

Scientists are now even researching the use of geothermal energy from volcanoes, which would be huge for communities with access to dormant volcanoes. Right now, researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada are looking into harnessing energy from Mount Meager and Mount Cayley.