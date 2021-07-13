Goldfish Dumped in Lakes Are Growing to the Size of Footballs — Here's Why

There are a few reasons why you shouldn't be releasing your goldfish into the wild, per CTV News. One is that they are considered to be an invasive species, and they throw off the ecological balance since they aren't actually meant to be living in these fresh waters. Another reason is because they harm native species, dining on their fish eggs at the bottom of the lakes — and while they do so, they mess with the vegetation living down there. They can also spread foreign diseases to the marine life.