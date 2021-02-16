The Pacific Ocean's Ring of Fire Attracts the Most Earthquakes on the Planet

Volcanoes are generally situated on top of tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth's outer layer, according to Science News For Students. The Ring of Fire happens to contain two of planet Earth's largest tectonic plates, which are prone to moving and creating friction when they slide beneath one another due to the movement of magma beneath the earth's surface. This is one of the leading causes of earthquakes, and while some are undetectable, many in this area are notoriously dangerous.

Back in August 2018, the Ring of Fire was hit with a total of 70 earthquakes in the span of 48 hours, according to The New York Post. 16 of these quakes were deemed "significant" — with magnitudes of 4.5 or more — and thousands of nearby residents were unfortunately killed.

So, have these conditions worsened due to climate change, or have they stayed the same?